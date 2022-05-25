A break in rain showers Wednesday cleared the way for nearly 40 people to walk through Faribault's downtown area in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month.
"A walk like this, helps fight the stigma together with other people," said Jason Hoiseth, with the Freeborn County Mental Health Services. "It shows strength in numbers."
The annual walk, organized by the Rice County Mental Health Local Advisory Council and the Friendship House, began and ended at Buckham West Senior Center.
The Friendship House is a “clubhouse” for adults with lived experience in mental illness, said coordinator Lynda Devine.
The establishment of mental health local advisory councils in every Minnesota county were mandated under the Comprehensive Mental Health Act of 1987. The purpose of the LAC is to use knowledge from stakeholders to find ways to improve mental health services.
The council shares an annual report to the Rice County Board of Commissioners to give them an idea of where mental health services are needed in the county's mental health plan, and provides insight on fulfilling those needs.
Friendship House member Sarah Dull said it is important to participate in the walk to promote mental health awareness.
Attendees carried signs saying: "Honk if you support mental health," "May is Mental Health Month," "You are never alone," and "No stigma."
A new route was added this year to give attendees the opportunity to partake in the walk without traveling as far a distance.
"May is Mental Health Awareness month and this walk draws attention to it," said Friendship House member Victoria Bishko. "People need to know about mental health."
After the walk participants enjoy an ice cream social and music by social services supervisor Mark Hendenstrom, and heard from speakers Elliot Butay and Mike Geiser.
Butay is the criminal justice coordinator with the National Alliance on Mental Illness and talked to attendees about the recent $92 million mental health bill that was just passed by state legislators. The bill, Butay said, addresses youth mental health in several ways.
"It was a long, complicated bill, but it's exciting to see it get passed. It was a true bipartisan effort and passed unanimously," Butay said. "There was a lot of partnership and coming together to make it happen."
Working with NAMI for three years now, Butay said he's learned it doesn't take thousands or millions of people to make a change. He encouraged everyone to call their legislators and share their stories.
"It's important and makes a difference," Butay said. "You are their constituents, and it's their job to listen to you."
Ether shared his personal story about battling through his behaviors caused by attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and later depression.
"I've changed my behavior, and repaired relationships," Geiser said. "I have outgrown ADHD and am still living with depression, which I manage. The Friendship House was a big support, and I wanted to give back to the community through volunteering."
He advocated for smaller cities to receive more funding so that places like the Friendship House can continue to benefit others like they have for himself.
"The Friendship House turned my life around," Geiser said. "Continue to raise awareness for people in all areas, not just those in big cities."