Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood or blood components. Forty percent of blood and blood components are donated through the American Red Cross. Yet only 3% of age-eligible people donate blood each year.


Blood drive 1.jpg

Travis Kath donates blood at First English Lutheran Church in Faribault Wednesday afternoon. It was his fourth time donating. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Blood drive outside.jpg

American Red Cross vehicles sit outside First English Lutheran Church, which hosts a blood drive every other month. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Blood drive 2.jpg

Larry Shepherd, in foreground, and Julie Daschner, in background, were among the donors who braved cold temperatures and a snowy forecast to participate in the First English Lutheran Church blood drive on Wednesday. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

