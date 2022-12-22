...ACCUMULATING SNOW ENDING THEN A GROUND BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will continue to exit from west to east this morning. Later
today northwest winds gusts of 40 to near 50 mph will develop and
last through Friday night. Many hours of whiteout conditions are
expected during that time with travel becoming very difficult or
impossible as roads drift shut. In addition, arctic air with
dangerously cold wind chills will spread across the region. This
event could be life- threatening if you are stranded with wind
chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid
traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the
last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage
and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and
evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, with a Winter
Storm Warning east of the river through Friday night.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Carver, Scott and Rice Counties.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6
AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this
evening to noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions this
evening through Friday night will make travel nearly impossible.
The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and
a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going, and when
you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your
vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
...ACCUMULATING SNOW ENDING THEN A GROUND BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will continue to exit from west to east this morning. Later
today northwest winds gusts of 40 to near 50 mph will develop and
last through Friday night. Many hours of whiteout conditions are
expected during that time with travel becoming very difficult or
impossible as roads drift shut. In addition, arctic air with
dangerously cold wind chills will spread across the region. This
event could be life- threatening if you are stranded with wind
chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid
traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the
last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage
and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and
evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, with a Winter
Storm Warning east of the river through Friday night.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Carver, Scott and Rice Counties.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6
AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this
evening to noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions this
evening through Friday night will make travel nearly impossible.
The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and
a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going, and when
you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your
vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
...ACCUMULATING SNOW ENDING THEN A GROUND BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will continue to exit from west to east this morning. Later
today northwest winds gusts of 40 to near 50 mph will develop and
last through Friday night. Many hours of whiteout conditions are
expected during that time with travel becoming very difficult or
impossible as roads drift shut. In addition, arctic air with
dangerously cold wind chills will spread across the region. This
event could be life- threatening if you are stranded with wind
chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid
traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the
last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage
and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and
evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, with a Winter
Storm Warning east of the river through Friday night.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Carver, Scott and Rice Counties.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6
AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this
evening to noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions this
evening through Friday night will make travel nearly impossible.
The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and
a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going, and when
you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your
vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Larry Shepherd, in foreground, and Julie Daschner, in background, were among the donors who braved cold temperatures and a snowy forecast to participate in the First English Lutheran Church blood drive on Wednesday. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood or blood components. Forty percent of blood and blood components are donated through the American Red Cross. Yet only 3% of age-eligible people donate blood each year.
That number is affected by multiple factors, but one factor looms and lingers: winter.
The Red Cross normally sees a decline in blood donations during winter months. Weather can significantly limit blood donations, with fewer people willing or able to travel to centers to donate.
Icy roads aren’t the only obstacle for donors during these months. During the holiday season, many potential donors have busy schedules or travel out-of or across the state.
Seasonal illnesses, such as the cold or flu, also increase during the winter. These illnesses play their part in making potential donors ineligible to donate blood.
“It’s a trifecta during the winter,” said Sue Thesenga, regional communications manager for the Red Cross in the Minnesota and Dakota regions. “All these things play into blood drives cancelling or donors unable to donate. So we typically see a decline in donations this time of year.”
With a decline in donors, many blood drives are being cancelled in Minnesota and the Dakotas. Over 20 blood drives in the region for Thursday alone were cancelled.
Hannah Bingham, Red Cross team lead, said a blood drive she had been scheduled to lead on Thursday had been canceled. One of the drives that was scheduled in Faribault has been cancelled as well.
“As of this moment we are in a critical need of blood,” Bingham said. “A hospital will say they need so many units of certain types of blood on their shelves to meet the needs of their patients. We’re not going to be able to fulfill all of these orders.”
On Wednesday Red Cross staff and volunteers reported strong turnout and no cancellations for the first hours of the blood drive at First English Lutheran Church in Faribault. However, they weren’t sure if the pace would continue as briskly once the snow began to fly.
“Because of the severe winter weather we’ve had to cancel some blood drives this week across the region,” Thesenga said. “We’re encouraging people, if it’s safe to travel in their area, to keep their appointment. If it’s not, please cancel so that someone else can take that spot. Or reschedule your appointment for the weeks ahead.”
Thesenga issued a reminder that patients in need of blood or blood components don’t get snow days or holidays from their needs.
“We’re still gonna need that blood,” she said. “It’s important that we constantly replenish that. We urge people to go to a blood drive when it’s safe to do that.”