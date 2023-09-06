water main 1.jpg

A water main break flooded 10th Street NW, between First and Second avenues in Faribault Wednesday evening. Road construction is occurring on Second Avenue. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
The tire of a parked car shows the depth of a water main break on 10th Street NW. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)


A whirlpool forms in the floodwater that accompanied a water main break on 10th Street NW. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
  

