"Are you sure you don't want a ride to school?" asked the grandpa of four boys who go to Roosevelt Elementary School.
Even on that snowy winter morning, the kids responded, "No, we want to walk!"
The group of boys join Rice County Public Health AmeriCorps member Taylor Earp and several other Roosevelt students at the water tower near their school at around 7:45 a.m. every Wednesday for Walk Wednesdays.
"I love being able to walk in the morning," Earp said. "I wish I could do it every day. I think it's fun and it wakes me up."
When Earp started her work with the county she already had the idea in her head. She'd heard of Bike to School Day and Winter Walk Day, but wanted to help kids do it more than a few times a year.
Walk Wednesday has expanded to Greenvale Park Elementary in Northfield, but Earp said she's had a little trouble recruiting kids to join her there. That "walking school bus" starts at the corner of Manitou Drive and Summit Avenue at about 8:55 a.m.
According to the 2022 Minnesota Student Survey, Rice County fifth graders are about twice as active as the average Minnesota fifth grader, at least going to and from school. In fact, about 1 in 5 Rice County fifth graders walk to and from their school.
This Wednesday morning, several of the 11 Roosevelt students on the "walking school bus" said they were having fun on their walk, just before chasing each other into the grass. Earp said it's about more than fun though; that's just a bonus.
"Sure, it is fun," she said before wishing the kids a good day at school. "And active kids learn better. It gets them excited and awake. Also, it's good for you to get physical activity. You know, physical activity isn't the highest in Rice County, or anywhere for that matter. So getting the extra activity is awesome."
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, students who get adequate physical activity tend to have better grades, attendance, cognitive performance and stay on task more.
It's not just walking to school. According to Rice County Public Health, a mile-long walk to school takes care of two-thirds of the recommended amount of physical activity a student needs.
The CDC recommends filling that extra third with "brief classroom physical activity breaks" of 5 to 10 minutes. These activity breaks and after-school sports are associated with all the previous benefits, as well as improved standardized test scores, lower dropout rates and fewer disciplinary problems.
Also according to last year's Minnesota Student Survey, 1 in 5 Rice County fifth graders get that full hour of recommended physical activity.
Although Earp is leaving her position in July, she believes the next AmeriCorps member is planning to keep the program going next year.
She also hopes to see similar groups formed at the other schools.