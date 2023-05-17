"Are you sure you don't want a ride to school?" asked the grandpa of four boys who go to Roosevelt Elementary School.

walk wednesday 3.jpeg

Rice County Public Health AmeriCorps member Taylor Earp walks with the stragglers on the last leg of Walk Wednesday at Roosevelt Elementary School. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)


Walk Wednesday 2.jpg

Roosevelt Elementary students participated in Walk Wednesday, even in the middle of winter. (Photo courtesy of Rice County Public Health)
walk wednesday 1.jpg

The Walk Wednesday crew strolls down the final stretch on their weekly journey to Roosevelt Elementary School. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
walk wednesday 4.jpg

Rice County Public Health AmeriCorps member Taylor Earp and 11 Roosevelt Elementary students pose on the sidewalk for a picture together on Wednesday morning. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments