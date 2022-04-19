Nonprofits Source estimates that 63 million Americans — 25% of the adult population — volunteer their time, talents, and energy to making a difference.
For many local service organizations, volunteers make all the difference. National Volunteer Week, held this year from April 17-25, provides the opportunity to shine a light on volunteers and the change they have the power to make.
In recognition of National Volunteer Week, Rice County Area United Way shines a light on local volunteerism.
“Especially in times where people have felt isolated, volunteering is a way to connect with others and contribute to something beyond yourself,” said Kirstin Buck, who grew up in Northfield and volunteered at Hope Center while in nursing school. The Hope Center advocates for people who have experienced sexual and domestic violence in Rice County.
Rice County Area United Way staff also put together a list of some volunteer opportunities in the local area. Among the list is the Community Action Center in Faribault.
CAC of Faribault Food Access Program Manager Cheryl Wendt said staff use SignUpGenius, an online software tool for volunteer management and event planning.
There, volunteers can sign up for the different roles to meet their interests. From greeters, food stockers, warehouse helpers, produce packagers to cleaners, Wendt said CAC volunteers are truly valued.
“Honestly, I don’t know how we would function without them,” Wendt said. “They are so vital to the daily work we do.”
Aside from offering assistance, Wendt said volunteers also help build relationships with community members through the connections they may have, and offer input on how the CAC operates.
“We value their opinion as community members,” Wendt said. “I can’t say it enough how much we appreciate them.”
Wendt said there is a core group of 12 to 20 volunteers, though they continue to see new volunteers regularly. As the CAC continues to expand its services and more people learn more about the facility’s existence, Wendt anticipates that pool of volunteers continuing to grow.
Ruth’s House of Hope is another place where volunteers can offer their time. This spring volunteers are needed to paint the porch of the shelter, help with yard maintenance and play with the children.
Operations Administrator Carrie Hackney said other volunteer opportunities include a front desk assistant to help with things like clerical work and small tasks with the children.
By having volunteers fill these roles, Hackney said staff are able to work one-on-one with the residents without distractions. Ruth’s House of Hope is a nonprofit organization providing housing in a “safe, supportive and healing environment” for women and children in crisis.
“Without our volunteers, we wouldn’t be able to do a lot of what we do,” Hackney said. “We have a big fundraiser in February that volunteers help plan. We wouldn’t be able to have that event without them.”
Service organizations like the Faribault Lions Club have contributed both monetarily and in volunteer hours to projects in the Faribault area and Lion-sponsored district and international programs.
Among the many projects and fundraising is contributing toward the needs at the Minnesota State Academy for the Blind in Faribault that are not covered by the state funding. The Lions have helped with the annual Plugger’s Award, goal ball tournaments, Braille magazine subscriptions, Braille computers, trips, and the purchase of playground equipment.
President Lion Debra Wasserman said it can be easy to feel overwhelmed by the state of the world these days, especially given what is heard or read in the news. She said it can leave people wondering what they can do to make an impact.
“Volunteering in our community is a way an individual can have some control over how things are and/or how things can be,” Wasserman said. “Even a seemingly small kindness or act of service can make an impact.’”