Village Theater owner Steven McDonough is left with open options after an undisclosed Northfield buyer backed out of a potential deal to purchase the theater in downtown Faribault.

The Village Family Theater's screen is halfway raised, revealing the stage used for play productions. (Josh McGovern/southernminn.com)
This photo of the original armory building from 1869 hangs in the theater today. (Josh McGovern/southernminn.com)
The Village Family Theater was shut down during the pandemic. (Josh McGovern photos/southernminn.com)

