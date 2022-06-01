Victim identified in suspected Morristown murder By KRISTINE GOODRICH kristine.goodrich@apgsomn.com Kristine Goodrich Author email Jun 1, 2022 Jun 1, 2022 Updated 16 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The names of the victim and the suspect in a suspected murder in Morristown have now been released. Brian Daniel Stoeckel, 41, was found dead in a residence at 103 Second St. SE in Morristown early Tuesday morning. The Rice County Sheriff's Office also confirmed Cody Vernon Kolstad, 32, is suspected of murder and is being held at the Rice County Jail. Kolstad was arrested without incident after telling responding deputies a man was badly injured inside the residence. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation, which is "still active," according to a Wednesday morning press release.Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas has scheduled a press conference for Wednesday afternoon. Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kristine Goodrich Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Man found dead, suspect arrested in Morristown Charges: Faribault couple caught with 3,000 fentanyl pills Family-operated winery receives international double gold awards Faribault celebrates 153rd Memorial Day Former Faribault man sentenced for tax evasion Upcoming Events Jun 1 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Wed, Jun 1, 2022 Jun 1 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Wed, Jun 1, 2022 Jun 1 Wednesday Wear Wed, Jun 1, 2022 Jun 1 Dinner at the Eagles Wed, Jun 1, 2022 Jun 1 KC Bingo Wed, Jun 1, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices