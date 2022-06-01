The names of the victim and the suspect in a suspected murder in Morristown have now been released. 

Brian Daniel Stoeckel, 41, was found dead in a residence at 103 Second St. SE in Morristown early Tuesday morning. 

The Rice County Sheriff's Office also confirmed Cody Vernon Kolstad, 32, is suspected of murder and is being held at the Rice County Jail. 

Kolstad was arrested without incident after telling responding deputies a man was badly injured inside the residence. 

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation, which is "still active," according to a Wednesday morning press release.

Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas has scheduled a press conference for Wednesday afternoon. 

