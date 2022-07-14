Dr. Dean Franz is a well-known name in the dairy industry. The knowledge and friendships he cultivated throughout his life have earned him a spot in the Rice County Agricultural Hall of Fame.
Franz will be posthumously honored at the Rice County Fair next week.
His love for cows formed at an early age, since he was born into and grew up on a dairy farm in Mountain Lake. He even began to raise and show his own cattle before he graduated high school, according to a biography submitted by John Holden, who nominated Franz for the Hall of Fame.
In 1971, Franz earned a doctor of veterinary medicine from the University of Minnesota and moved to Kenyon to work at the Kenyon Vet Clinic. As a veterinarian, he quickly became friends with a man named John Holmes, who owned a dairy farm south of Northfield.
Their friendship resulted in Franz purchasing the farm from Holmes in 1975, which he renamed to the Holmacre Holstein Farm. Over the years, the farm expanded and became home to around 300 cows.
While Franz was multi-talented, he was mainly known for his ability to spot the best cow in a herd. Farmers from all over the country, mostly on the east coast, hired Franz to identify which cow would be the most profitable for their specific needs.
His clientele wasn’t limited to the United States. He traveled across the globe with his cows, teaching and learning from the farmers of other cultures.
He became a regular supplier of dairy cows to South Korea. When South Korea closed its borders, he was left with little money and no job.
The connections and friendships that he’d made came to the rescue when someone told him about a unique opportunity. In 1985 he was hired by Prince Muhammad bin Fahd Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.
The Saudi prince had purchased hundreds of cattle from a Californian company to start a dairy farm in Saudi Arabia. Franz was hired as the veterinarian.
Franz spent over a year in Saudi Arabia working with and teaching farmers how he raised cattle.
According to his wife, Pam Franz, he would’ve told you that the education wasn’t a one-way thing.
“He met people throughout the world because he had this innate curiosity or desire to meet and know people and make people want to know him” she said. “It led to a lifetime of many people, many miles, many travels, many countries and many friendships.”
His time in the Middle East also led him to Egypt, where he later returned with Pam. No matter how hot it was or what was on the list, Dean always made time to stop at any dairy farms along the way.
Pam recalled a memory from their trip to Cairo and some surrounding communities. As they were driving, Dean spotted a farmer who was plowing a field.
The plow was being led by a water buffalo. Out of curiosity and an adventurous spirit, he pulled the car over and asked if he could give it a whirl. Pam sat, trying to hold the camera steady while laughing, while Dean rode around the field.
Dr. Franz didn’t worry about whatever countries the news told him to worry about. He was fearless when it came to exploring the world and the people who live on it.
“He learned at a young age not to go into any place with preconceived ideas,” Pam said. “He knew people were good all over the world. I remember, one time in Turkey, right after Trump had been elected. We were at a resort with people from Turkey and Iran and everyone was just like, ‘Darn it, none of our leaders are really that good right now.’”
His adventurous spirit often led him to new places, almost to a fault, according to Pam and his daughter, Mary Franz. His lifelong quest for the perfect cow often motivated him to drive hundreds of miles at a time, just to go to a dairy auction.
Mary recalled a story that she said perfectly encapsulates who he was. It was during a trip they took to Canada during the outbreak of mad cow disease.
Many precautions were put in place to limit the spread of the disease, including the closing of the Canadian-American border for anyone hauling cattle. But, when a cow caught Dean’s eye, he had a hard time saying no.
“I remember one day that he had missed a call from Pam,” Mary said. “He called her back and she was like, ‘Oh, I was just calling to wish you a happy birthday.’ Like, neither of us, he doesn’t remember it’s his birthday and I definitely didn’t.”
“There was this heifer that he fell in love with that we bought,” continued Mary. “She couldn’t come home with us, but it didn’t matter. He bid on her like he just couldn’t help himself.”
Pam added another story where he sat in a chair at an auction for eight hours. He didn’t move from the chair except to use the bathroom.
His passion for cows wasn’t to make money or win competitions, his family said. He did it out of a love for the animal.
“He would have rather been there than about 98% of other places,” Mary said. “That’s what he wanted to do. That’s what made him go.”
Around the end of Dean’s life, in 2018, a tornado hit his farm and destroyed a lot of the barns on the property. Since he’d already sold most his cows, he saw it as a fresh start, rather than the end of the farm.
About a year later, he became sick and realized he didn’t have much time left. When his doctor told him that he could be on the waiting list for a heart transplant, he decided not to take them up on the offer.
There are a few theories as to why he chose not to have the transplant. First, Pam explained that he felt there was probably someone who needed it more.
Mary explained the other reason.
“A nurse had told him to do a little more research before he decides to be on a transplant list,” she said, “because there are people that get a transplant and might have loved baseball. They get the transplant, come out of it and never want to go to a baseball game again. I think it worried him that he might not have the same passion.”
All in all, Dr. Franz valued time and felt he’d lived a full life. Perhaps, his wife and daughter explained, that’s why he was so against bureaucracy.
He was often approached to participate in various boards and committees, but reluctant to join. He was the type of person to want to move things along and avoid the slow-pace of most governmental meetings, explained Mary.
“He would be like, ‘This is a bunch of BS. You guys are wasting your time. I got it,’” Mary said with a laugh.
She went on to remember that they once went to a political meeting.
“Him and I were there,” she said. “After two-and-half hours, we looked at each other like, ‘Alright, we need to calm down.’ Like, this isn’t even close to over, neither of us can take it and it’s too nice outside. We’re out of here.”