That’ll be the general motto at the new Urgent Care office by Northfield Hospital + Clinics, which opens Thursday. The new office is located at 2014 Jefferson Road on Highway 3.
Urgent Care Northfield treats adults and children over 3 months old. It’s open to everyone: You don’t need to be a current NH+C patient, said Betsy Spethmann, director of communications for Northfield Hospital + Clinics.
“Urgent Care Northfield delivers convenient, walk-in care from providers experienced in emergency medicine,” said Spethmann. “It’s convenient care for illness or injury.”
Nicole Strusz-Mueller, director of clinics, said the new office with four exam rooms and a new imaging room will be fully staffed with five employees and a provider on duty each day. She said she expected they would treat 20-25 walk-ins a day.
She said the new space on the south end of Northfield was definitely larger than the Express Care office on Division Street that closed last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m super excited about our scope of care, our imaging services and our convenient hours and location,” said Strusz-Mueller.
The closest other urgent cares are Compcare and Allina Health in Faribault.
If someone has a serious or life threatening condition, they should go directly to the emergency room or call 911 if they cannot wait, said Strusz-Mueller.
Urgent Care Northfield can treat coughs, colds, sore throat, strep; fevers, flus; earaches; eye infections; bladder or urinary infections; diarrhea, nausea, vomiting; rash; insect bites; minor burns; seasonal allergies; stitches; broken bones; sprains, strains; cuts, scrapes and dehydration.
{span}Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.{/span}
