Solar panels or wind turbines? Electric cars or hydrogen fuel cells? You decide.
The city of Faribault, in partnership with Xcel Energy, is developing an updated Energy Action Plan, which will serve as an addition to the city’s preexisting plan from 2017. To help kick off the initiative, the city is surveying its residents to determine the primary concerns and goals of everyday people.
The survey is available online (tiny.cc/FEAP) or by visiting Faribault City Hall. Additionally, there will be two public workshops: a virtual meeting on April 13 and an in-person meeting on May 25 at a location that is yet to be determined. Both will be from 6-8 p.m.
The new plan comes six years after Faribault’s initial Energy Action Plan was developed as part of the Xcel’s Partners in Energy program. The Energy Action Plan was part of step one for the Minnesota GreenStep Cities program, which Faribault joined in 2016.
While the 2017 plan included some programs for residents and businesses, it was largely focused on energy efficiency.
Danil Thorstensson is a Minnesota GreenCorps member who came to Faribault in September to assist with climate initiatives around the city. He explained what they hope to do with the update.
“So, we’re basically taking that version from 2017 and updating it to account more for electrification, like electric cars and renewable energy,” he said. “Because it was much more about efficiency back then, we want to update that for, you know, a world that’s more conscious of climate change.”
Thorstensson said it became important to hear what the public values.
“We’re trying to have more input from the community, because the one in 2017 basically only included the opinions of business leaders and the upper echelon of the city,” Thorstensson said. “So, (Faribault Community and Economic Director and City Planner David Wanberg) really wants to include regular people and hear their opinions and have that factor into the new one.”
Since climate change and renewable energy can be divisive topics, city leaders want to hear from everyone.
“I would say the most important factor in this, ultimately, is the people and their opinions,” Thorstensson said. “Like, do they consider renewable energy more important than energy efficiency? If they completely reject electric vehicles, for instance, then we would have to downplay that or just get rid of it entirely. But we do have a general framework that we would like to hit, regardless of what people say. It’s more to get (an idea of) what they stress as most important.”