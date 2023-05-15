Car vs. building 1.jpg

No one was injured when an SUV struck the 3 Ten Event Venue on Central Avenue in downtown Faribault Monday afternoon. Both the vehicle and the building were unoccupied. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)


Car vs building 2.jpg

A witness talks to a Faribault police officer following the crash. Witnesses said the SUV appeared to have rolled into the building while its driver was in a business across the street. 

