About 15 years ago, the first time Olena Anderson came to the United States, she went to a bar in Kansas and ordered a drink. The bartender noticed her thick accent and asked where she’s from.
“I’m from Ukraine,” she told the barkeep. “Do you know where Ukraine is?”
“Of course,” he responded. “It’s somewhere in Oklahoma.”
The audience laughed at her humorous anecdote shared during the latest installment of the Faribault Diversity Coalition’s monthly speaker series. The event was held in the back room of the Rice County Historical Museum on Monday night.
Anderson now lives in Faribault and runs the Historic Hutchinson House Bed and Breakfast. But she was born in and spent the majority of her life in Ukraine. In school, she was taught to be proud of the fact that she grew up in a family of poor farmers.
When she shared what she’d learned with her grandmother, she was told this wasn’t always the case. Around the time the Bolsheviks took power of Soviet Russia in 1917 and Ukraine was made part of the Soviet Union in 1921, her family fell somewhere between rich and poor.
Upon Vladimir Lenin’s death and Joseph Stalin’s takeover, the Bolsheviks began to steal over 90% of many farms’ yields, adding them to the nationalized “collective farms.”
“In school, at that time, I was not even taught about this situation — the Holodomor (Great Famine),” Anderson said. “I didn’t know anything. But nowadays, with the independence of Ukraine, they started opening all these archives and it became well known. But I knew this from my grandma, who said that it was a massive starvation.”
This would later be remembered as one of several Ukrainian famines and a genocide of the Ukrainian people, according to John Hopkins University’s Project MUSE. In fact, the Polish-Jewish scholar Raphael Lemkin coined the term “genocide” as he described the 5 million Ukrainians who starved during this time.
Independent Ukraine
Post-Soviet Ukraine faced economic hardship and was politically unstable. Even though the pro-Russia candidates had far less support, they won elections. This led to accusations of fraud, widespread protests and their impeachment.
Anderson found herself in the middle of a revolution in 2014 in Kyiv.
“My office was right downtown, perfectly located and overlooking the parliament building,” she said.
After the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia, 10 students protested in the central square in Kyiv. They were brutally beaten by police.
The protests became bigger and the government continued to kill more of their people, but were eventually forced to concede.
“I took part,” Anderson said. “Of course I took part. … (Ukrainian people) came with signs and flags. It was very, very peaceful. Nobody was shooting. Nothing. Just more and more people. We were saying, ‘We don’t want to be a part of Russia anymore,’ but he sent more and more police and the fight started.”
War at home
While Anderson moved to America to live with her husband in 2016, most of her family still lives in Ukraine.
On Feb. 24 she saw on the American news that Russia had launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. She got on the phone with her friend in Kyiv.
Her friend was confused and asked, “What are you doing? What’s going on? Why are you calling me at 5 a.m.?”
Anderson said what she’d seen on the news, but her friend said, “Are you kidding me? No, there’s nothing. We went to a restaurant yesterday.”
A few minutes passed and Anderson got a call from the same friend.
“Oh my goodness,” her friend said. “Russia invaded Ukraine. I was sleeping, but you’re right. People are evacuating.”
Earlier this year, Anderson flew into Hungary and drove to Ukraine. She said the Polish people have been very kind and helpful at the border, as the first country to support the displaced refugees who flee Ukraine.
A polish woman in the audience Monday chimed in: “A common enemy makes good friends.”
Anderson described meeting a woman who was fleeing the eastern part of Ukraine. There were bullet holds across the side of her car.
When she left, she said she was with 10 or 11 cars. By the time she got to the border, there were only two cars left. The other drivers had been shot.
“I was shocked and asked, ‘Did you see the people in the car?’” Anderson recollected with a shaky voice. “She said, ‘Yes. They were dying and I couldn’t help them. I couldn’t stop.’”
The woman also mentioned that most her family is elderly and refuses to leave their homes.
This isn’t the case for Anderson’s nephew, Jenya, who was living in Crimea at the time of the invasion. When he was drafted into the Russian military, he fled, saying he refused to go fight his own family.
He flew from country to country, eventually getting to U.S. He now lives with Anderson in Faribault and recently secured a permit to stay and work.
Monday, the same day as Anderson’s presentation, was the Day of Dignity and Freedom, a national holiday in Ukraine. Anderson read the words of President Zelenskyy:
“Ukrainians can be left without electricity and hot water, but they will never be deprived of freedom.”
Then, she gave thanks to the community for their support.
“My sincere gratitude to the people in Minnesota and Faribault for being with Ukraine during this very, very hard time,” she said. “Thank you very much to my neighbors and to the citizens of Faribault for placing the Ukrainian flags and banners on their properties. It means a lot. As we say in Ukraine: Sláva Ukrayíni. Heróyam sláva (Glory to Ukraine. Glory to the heroes).”