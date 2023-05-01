Crash 1.jpg

First responders work to extricate two occupants of a car following a crash at the intersection of Highway 60 and Grant Street outside the Faribault Hy-Vee at about 6:40 p.m. Monday. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)


Hwy 60 crash 2.jpg

First-responders prepare to remove a second occupant from the car. Both driver and passenger were taken to the Faribault hospital by ambulance. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

