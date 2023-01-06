A Faribault manufacturer is appealing $75,000 in fines stemming from the death of an employee in June.
A Faribault manufacturer is appealing $75,000 in fines stemming from the death of an employee in June.
Jon VanDuzen, 33, of Faribault, was electrocuted at Trystar on June 10.
The Minnesota office of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration conducted an investigation.
According to a report summarizing the investigation, VanDuzen was alone and conducting quality control tests on a 480-volt dual-breaker docking system. The company makes docking systems for generators, according to its website.
VanDuzen reached inside the back of the unit with his right hand and was electrocuted when he touched an energized busbar.
The OSHA report lists the death as an “accident.”
First responders were called after VanDuzen was found unresponsive, a Faribault police captain said at the time. CPR was performed but VanDuzen could not be revived.
OSHA has issued three “serious” citations against Trystar and issued fines of $25,000 for each violation.
The company violated the following OSHA rules, according to the citations:
1. Electrical equipment must be de-energized before an employee works on it, unless the company can demonstrate doing so creates additional hazard or is not feasible due to “equipment design or operational limitations.
2. If equipment is not de-energized, “other safety-related work practices shall be used to protect employees” from coming into contact with energized parts.
3. Employees working near potential electrical hazards must be provided with and use appropriate electrical protective equipment.
Trystar is contesting all three of the citations, according to public OSHA records. Trystar did not promptly respond to invitations to comment.
The company has received one prior OSHA fine, issued in 2020, for violating a requirement regarding instructing employees how to put on a respirator. The fine was for $1,000 but reduced to $700 in a settlement.
