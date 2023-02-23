After over 30 years of making cables and other power accessories, Trystar now has its own portable power source on the market.
And the Faribault manufacturer’s new product has an eco-friendly option.
Trystar on Tuesday unveiled its alternatives to a traditional large-scale generator. One of them is powered by solar panels.
“It’s the first time ever we’ve created something that is a power source in itself,” said Trystar Marketing Coordinator Jordan Stavedahl.
The company historically has designed and made electrical accessory equipment including cables, generator docking stations and transformers.
The move to a new larger facility in Faribault in 2020 is allowing Trystar to expand its products.
Customers were identifying new eco-friendly power options as a high priority.
“We’re a customer-focused, custom-design company and our customers are looking for renewable options, Stavedahl said.
Trystar responded with an easy-to-deploy alternative to a typical gas-powered high-output generator, company spokespeople said.
“We designed GridPak to help customers meet their carbon emission reduction targets,” Trystar Marketing Director Tim McCarthy said in a news release.
The GridPak has a solar array that its maker says can save nearly 100 gallons of diesel fuel each week. That equates to a reduction of over 2,500 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions per week, the company says.
There is no other comparable portable power source on the market that has solar panels, according to Stavedahl.
“We’re on the front lines of this,” she said.
Solar and other renewable energy have been a hot topic this winter as the state Legislature passed a carbon-free by 2040 law. It requires utility companies to get a growing percentage of their electricity from carbon-free sources.
The solar panels on Trystar’s new product automatically adjust their position to follow the sun and they can produce 30 kilowatts of power. That’s the average daily consumption for a U.S. household, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
But the roughly 1,500-pound devices are more likely to be used in commercial applications, such as at construction sites and for concerts and other special events. It also could be used to power rescue and cleanup operations during natural disasters, Stavedahl said.
The GridPaks can be set up in about 15 minutes and could appeal to anyone needing an easy portable power source, Stavedahl said. Equipment rental companies are one likely customer base, she said this week while introducing the product at a trade show in Florida.
For days the sun doesn’t shine, the GridPak has batteries that store energy from the solar panels, as well as a propane generator.
The company also is producing a version of the device that does not have solar panels, as well as accessories that can connect multiple devices and charge electric vehicles.
Stavedahl wouldn’t name a standard price, noting it has many customizable features and accessories that influence the cost. Quotes are provided upon request.