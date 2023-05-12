Faribault-based Trystar has purchased a manufacturing business in New Hampshire.
A new release says the purchase of Oztek Corp will strengthen Trystar’s growth in renewable and battery-powered energy storage products.
Oztek is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire and founded in 1997. Like Trystar, it makes a number of electrical products, including battery inverters, energy storage power conversion systems and bi-directional direct-current power supplies.
“Adding the Oztek products to our already extensive portfolio of electrical power products will allow us to create more complete, integrated solutions for our customers, particularly in wind, solar, microgrids, and battery storage applications,” Trystar CEO Andrew J. Smith said in a statement.
This winter Trystar launched a new alternative to a traditional high-powered generator that includes an option for solar panels that automatically follow the sun.
The company also recently installed a microgrid with solar panels, wind turbines and batteries to help power its Faribault manufacturing facility.
Both companies also have a focus on working with customers to engineer customized complex solutions to meet the customer's specific needs, Smith said in the announcement.
Oztek President and CEO John O’Connor said in a statement the acquisition will benefit both companies.
“The union of the two companies will strategically enhance product breadth and expand our collective presence in new markets, O’Connor said.