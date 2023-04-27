After a meeting was held at Trinity Lutheran Church on April 7, 1948, to discuss starting a radio broadcast on the new KDHL radio station, it was a mere five weeks from inception to the first broadcast on April 25, 1948.
Back then, KDHL had just signed on the air, World War II had just ended and then-President Harry S. Truman just signed the Marshall Plan into law.
Since then, 13 presidents have been elected to the nation’s highest office, and the world has changed radically from those post-war times.
But Trinity Lutheran Church’s Sunday service is still broadcast on KDHL AM 920 Radio, thanks to the Radio Club volunteers who haven’t missed a Sunday service broadcast in 75 years. And the broadcasts have expanded to new mediums.
To mark the 75th anniversary of the Trinity Radio Club, Hymn 250 “Holy God, We Praise Thy Name,” the same hymn that was sung at the club’s first meeting and has opened every broadcast since, will be sung at the celebration between morning services on Sunday, April 30.
“Trinity has truly been blessed with the radio ministry,” said Todd Voge, a member of the Trinity Radio Club since 1992. “We have listeners who regularly talk with us from St. Cloud, Sioux Falls, Des Moines and Eau Claire. The coverage that KDHL provides is wonderful, and now, our reach is even further with live streaming on their app and website.”
Trinity Radio Club now also livestreams videos of services and some other church events online through multiple channels.
In the early days of the broadcast, a sound engineer, an announcer and a videographer were needed to run the operation, said Todd Voge, radio club member and volunteer since 1992.
“Over the years, I’ve probably trained 15-18 volunteers,” he said. “We’ve often used confirmation students as videographers.”
In recent decades, three steady announcers have been recognized as the voice of the broadcast: Voge; Brian Anderson, a club member since the mid-1980s; and James Boldt, who has served in the club since the early 1960s.
Today, Voge said having three in the radio room is ideal, but two can manage the broadcast with the newest high-tech equipment.
Voge spends five hours in the radio room every Sunday morning. At 8 a.m. he controls the four cameras scattered around the sanctuary by remote control to livestream that service. At 9:30 a.m. he livestreams the Bible study. At 10:30 a.m. Voge or another assistant he is training, livestreams that church service.
He said the only other services that are regularly livestreamed are the Wednesday night services during Lent and Advent.
Old vs. new
The old metal microphones used in the original sound and recording booth were larger than a bar of soap and as heavy as a can of paint. Two of those original microphones will be on display.
Other original equipment include the radio transmitter and the original red neon “On The Air” sign that still lights up during a live broadcast. When the church moved to its current location, the radio room was relocated up a flight of stairs at the back of the sanctuary.
Today, Voge said, an iPad, a computer monitor with four screens and high-tech sound equipment do most of the work.
“That’s a far cry from the church’s original amplifiers and microphones,” he said.
Voge said the initial outlay of $430 put the broadcast on the 1,000 watt airwaves. That money paid for a critical equipment upgrade. The 23 founding members of the club, which included Pastor Waldemar Lemke, were the fist underwriters, paying $5 each at a rate of .35 cents a week. Of those founders, Elmer Schulz remains active in the club.
“It was a good start,” said Voge. “The founding members were good church members who were forward thinking and cared a lot about getting the good word out beyond the church walls.”
The original meeting minutes, initial expenditures and list of original club members have been preserved and will on display in cases in the church’s narthex this weekend.
Two of the three founders of KDHL, Palmer Dragsten and Herbert Lee, were special guests at that first meeting.
Voge explained that the church did not fund the broadcast, instead offering a room off the sanctuary and electricity. Additional equipment purchases were funded through donations from listeners.
“Even through the lean years, expenses were privately funded by the Radio Club,” he said. “They’ve kept it that way for 75 years.”
A labor of love
Voge’s parents-in-law, Ike and Marlaine Elthon, were involved in the club for at least 30 years. Marlaine served as president and ike as an announcer and sound engineer.
“My wife’s family got me involved, so this is a family legacy,” Voge said.
Although she doesn’t volunteer directly in the radio room, Jane Voge, Todd’s wife, personally writes all the thank you notes to donors.
Todd Voge, a cyber security engineer who also works as an adjunct instructor in information technology at Concordia University in St. Paul, said his personal passion for technology dates back to an eighth-grade computer, VCRS and later DVDs.
“We don’t retire from the radio room,” he joked. “You gotta die to get out of it. We love it.”