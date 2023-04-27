radio4.JPG

A Radio Club member since 1992, Todd Voge stands in the sanctuary at Trinity Lutheran Church. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

To mark the 75th anniversary of the Radio Club, a celebration gathering is planned Sunday between the 8 a.m. and the 10:30 a.m. services at Trinity Lutheran Church.

To watch webstreams go to https://trinityradioandvideo.org or www.facebook.com/Trinityfaribault, or find @TrinityFaribault on YouTube

After a meeting was held at Trinity Lutheran Church on April 7, 1948, to discuss starting a radio broadcast on the new KDHL radio station, it was a mere five weeks from inception to the first broadcast on April 25, 1948.

The original "On The Air" sign hangs in the Trinity Lutheran Church radio room, occupied by Todd Voge, reporting the current time in red neon. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)


Artwork in the sanctuary pays homage to Trinity Lutheran Church's 75 years of broadcasting on local radio. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Modern electronic equipment helps volunteers who work in the radio room at Trinity Lutheran Church broadcast church services. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Cameras and speakers were discretely designed to blend into the altar at Trinity Lutheran Church. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
These days an iPad, a computer keyboard, television monitors and a microphone fill the workspace in Trinity Lutheran Church’s radio room. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

