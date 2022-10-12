A new drug and alcohol treatment facility is a step closer to being built on the north side of Faribault.
The Faribault City Council on Tuesday approved a conditional use permit for the Midwest Recovery Center to be located off of Cardinal Lane, next to Greater Minnesota Gas, Interstate 35 and wetlands.
The center will have two buildings that will be built in phases, according to plans provided to the City Council.
The first building will house an outpatient treatment facility, as well as a 24-bed men’s supervised living facility. Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring and be completed in late 2023.
The second phase, which will be built at a later not-yet-determined date, will include a 32-bed in-patient treatment and a detox facility with a capacity of 15 people.
Both buildings will be about 18,000 square feet and two stories.
The center will be operated by Midwest Recovery, which currently has an outpatient clinic in Faribault and an inpatient facility in Northfield.
The center will be staffed 24-7 by the equivalent of 33 full-time staff, according to the council meeting materials.
The council unanimously approved the permit Tuesday with minimal discussion.
There was more conversation when the idea was first presented to the City Council and the Rice County Board of Commissioners at a joint meeting last month. Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin endorsed the center and said a detox facility in Faribault will give officers a better option than currently having to either place intoxicated people in jail or make a two-hour round trip to the Rochester detox facility.
City councilors and county commissioners said they would support tax abatement for the center. Formal tax abatement requests will be made in the future.
Tax abatement relieves a business from having to pay an agreed upon percentage of new property taxes generated by new development.
The treatment center plans received no objections at a Planning Commission public hearing last week, after which the commission recommended the City Council approve the permit.
“This project is an expansion of our current services here in Faribault,” Midwest Recovery President Michael McHugh told the Planning Commission. “We’re adding a detox, which doesn’t exist anywhere near here and it’s a much-needed service here.”
