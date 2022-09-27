outside ADU.JPG

A couple from Lakeville paved the way, when it comes to accessory dwelling units in Rice County. In order to be closer to their parents and enjoy the farm life, they built their own small home. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
A wood-burning stove sits in the center of an accessory dwelling in Faribault. Such homes are now allowed in unincorporated area of the county. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Increased home prices, hundreds of job vacancies and a vacancy rate of less than 1% in most of Rice County has left officials seeking solutions. County staff hope to help ease the housing shortage by allowing tiny homes, which are already permitted in some city limits.

