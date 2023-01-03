.The heaviest snow has ended for most locations, with periods of
light snow and patchy freezing drizzle expected this evening.
Later tonight, steady snow will develop and fill in across the
region. This steady snow should last through Wednesday night, with
an additional 2 to 5 inches expected for most location.
Meanwhile, west central Wisconsin could see some heavier snow
overnight into Wednesday morning, so have extended the Winter
Storm Warning for a few counties. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather
Advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening. Please plan on
slippery roads and allow extra time for travel.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow with patchy freezing drizzle at times. Additional
snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Scott, Dakota, Le Sueur and Rice Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST this
evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
.The heaviest snow has ended for most locations, with periods of
light snow and patchy freezing drizzle expected this evening.
Later tonight, steady snow will develop and fill in across the
region. This steady snow should last through Wednesday night, with
an additional 2 to 5 inches expected for most location.
Meanwhile, west central Wisconsin could see some heavier snow
overnight into Wednesday morning, so have extended the Winter
Storm Warning for a few counties. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather
Advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening. Please plan on
slippery roads and allow extra time for travel.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow with patchy freezing drizzle at times. Additional
snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Scott, Dakota, Le Sueur and Rice Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST this
evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
1 of 2
Aside from a few student-driver vehicles, the parking lot at Faribault High School sat empty as snow fell Tuesday afternoon. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
An unusual winter storm with freezing rain, snow and "thunder snow" extended the winter break for Faribault area students and caused headaches for commuters.
Snow fell overnight in Faribault and turned to rain Tuesday morning into the afternoon, causing slick roads locally and across much of southern Minnesota.
Faribault Public Schools and many other districts across the region and the state preemptively canceled Tuesday classes and extracurricular activities on Monday. It followed another snow day on the eve of the district’s winter break, extending the stretch of days off to two full weeks.
In response to a Faribault Daily News inquiry on Facebook, movies were the most popular way people spent their extra day off, along with digging out from the heavy snow.
Irene Helgeson said she enjoyed the extra day with her son and grandchildren, but she was not excited about having to shovel.
Michele Kubista had to work but was able to work from home and "enjoyed the beauty of it from inside."
On social media, a number of Rice County residents reported hearing thunder and a few saw lighting amidst the snow.
According to Melissa Dye, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, "thunder snow" or "thunder sleet" occurs anywhere from four to five times a year in the region.
Law enforcement officers responded to a number of vehicles off the road in and around Faribault, primarily on the freeway. At around 11 a.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported a jackknifed semi and two other vehicle spin–offs on I-35 between Medford and just north of Faribault. No significant injuries were reported.
On Facebook, multiple drivers reported treacherous driving conditions.
Janelle Schliep recommended locals not venture out Tuesday afternoon. “Don’t be a hero and stay home finishing your Christmas puzzles,” she wrote.
Another snow emergency was declared in Faribault for the overnight hours. It was the fifth time this winter vehicles were ordered off of city streets so plows could clear the snow.
Snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain, is forecasted to continue into Wednesday in Rice County.
Dye said the good news is things are appearing to "quiet down" on the weather front for awhile, with above-average temperatures coming at the middle of the month and less precipitation for the next week.
"Hopefully we will get a little bit of a break after this is done," Dye said.