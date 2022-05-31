Last-day election filings mean there will be three local primary races in Rice County. Voters will narrow the field for Rice County sheriff, Rice County Board of Commissioners District 3 and the new Senate District 58.
Tuesday was the last day candidates could file for state and county offices and for offices in some cities.
A primary election is triggered when more than double the number of candidates file for city or county races or when more than one candidate files as a Republican or Democrat in state partisan races.
On Aug. 9 voters will narrow the field to two candidates who will advance to the November General Election.
Four people filed for the District 3 seat on the Rice County Board of Commissioners: Gerald Hoisington, Sam Temple and Steven Hauer are challenging David Miller.
District 3 includes the western side of the city of Faribault and Wells Township.
Two people are challenging Jesse Thomas to become sheriff: Ross Spicer and Richard Bailey.
Two Republicans are running for the new Senate District 58 seat. Bill Lieske, the owner of Lonsdale Chiropractic, won the GOP endorsement. Former Farmington School Board member Jake Cordes also is running as a Republican.
The winner of the primary will face off against DFL-endorsed candidate Clarice Grabeau, a Northfield City Council member, in November.
The district encompasses much of northern Rice County, including Northfield, Dundas and Lonsdale, and portions of Goodhue, Scott and Dakota counties.
There also will be some statewide and congressional races on the primary ballot, including for governor, secretary of state, attorney general and Congressional District 1.
There will be an uncontested race in the city of Faribault. Three people filed for three open seats.
Thomas Spooner and Peter Van Sluis both filed for another term. Janna Viscomi will not seek to stay on the council. Adama Youhn Doumbouya is running unopposed to replace Viscomi.
Other candidates who have filed to run for area offices in the November General Election follow. Incumbents are listed with an (I).
Rice County Attorney: John Fossum (I), Brian Mortenson
Rice County Commissioner District 4: Steve Underdahl (I)
Rice County soil and water supervisor District 3: Roger Bongers
Rice County soil and water supervisor District 5: Richard F. Peterson (I)
Senate District 19: John Jasinski, R (I), Kate E. Falvey, DFL
Senate District 22: Rich Draheim, R (I),
House District 19A: Brian Daniels, R (I), Carolyn Treadway, DFL
House District 22B: Marcia Stapleton, DFL; Brian Pfarr, R
House District 58A: Gary Bruggenthies, R; Kristi Pursell, DFL