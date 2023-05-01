...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR MUCH OF MINNESOTA...
.Steady northwest winds with gusts near 30 mph are expected again
today with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent. Some
humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire weather
conditions are expected and any fires that form will have the
ability to spread quickly.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota.
* WIND...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are
possible.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
First responders work to extricate two occupants of a car following a crash at the intersection of Highway 60 and Grant Street. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Three people were injured, two seriously, in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 60 in Faribault Monday evening.
The crash occurred at Grant Street at the Hy-Vee at about 6:40 p.m.
The driver and the passenger of a car were taken to the Faribault hospital with serious injuries, according to Faribault Police Capt. Dave Dillion. One of the occupants was then airlifted to a larger hospital.
A passenger in a pickup self-transported to the hospital with less serious injuries.
A preliminary investigation indicates the car failed to yield as it was trying to cross the highway on Grant Street, Dillion said. The pickup, which was westbound on the highway and had the right-of-way, struck the car on the driver's side.
The Minnesota State Patrol was called to assist with the investigation.