Rice County Master Gardeners prepare to start their Arbor Day handing out free seedlings at the Rice County Fairgrounds 4-H building on Friday afternoon. From left, Kathy Kramer, Maria Teresa Thoreson, Janell Martin and Robbie Cheever. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Rice County Soil and Water Conservation District Resource Specialist and Wetland Conservation Act Administrator Jarett Spitzack (right) shows an information packet to Northfield’s Tom Roster, who picked up his bundle of 25 trees at the Rice County Fairgrounds on Friday afternoon. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

More than 20,000 trees and shrubs found their way to their new home on Friday, Arbor Day.


Rice County Master Gardeners Robbie Cheever (left) and Janell Martin pack up some trees for the seedling giveaway at the Rice County Fairgrounds on Friday afternoon. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
The “newbie of the group,” Rice County Master Gardener intern Connie Jones staples an information packet to a bag with an elderberry shrub at the Rice County Fairgrounds on Friday afternoon. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Master Gardener Robbie Cheever gives an information packet to Rice County Master Gardener Kathy Kramer Friday at the Rice County Fairgrounds. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Rice County Soil and Water Conservation District Resource Specialist and Wetland Conservation Act Administrator Jarett Spitzack (right) explains how the drive-through customers can pay for their tree order. Rice County Soil and Water Conservation District Technician Emmie Scheffler assists. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

