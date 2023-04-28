More than 20,000 trees and shrubs found their way to their new home on Friday, Arbor Day.
The plants came from two groups: the Rice County Master Gardeners and the Rice County Soil and Water Conservation District. While the Master Gardeners were giving away a variety of plant species, the RCSWCD sold theirs as a fundraiser.
From 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., members of the RCSWCD handed out 20,000 trees and shrubs — some potted, but mostly bare-root — in bundles of 25 at the Rice County Fairgrounds. The trees were pre-ordered as part of its annual sale, which doesn’t always fall on Arbor Day, according to RCSWCD Technician Kourtney Hammerschmidt.
There were 29 species of trees and shrubs, as well as tree mats, fertilizer packets and other supplies. Among the people picking up the trees, Northfield’s Tim Roster picked up his bundle at around 3 p.m.
“I’ll just put them in the ground and hope for the best,” he joked as he looked over the information packet.
Starting at 3:30 p.m. just a few buildings down, the Master Gardeners had hundreds of trees and shrubs to give away for free. The “newbie of the group,” Connie Jones, said this is her first year packing up the plants.
“This has been my passion for my entire life,” she said. “So I figured, well, I better now. Plus, we just moved to Northfield in 2020, and I thought this would be a good way to get to know people as well.”
Jones’ manager, Kathy Kramer, said the purpose of the seedling giveaway isn’t just for gardeners to get a free plant, but to help the environment.
“As gardeners, we want to encourage people to garden and to beatify their yards,” she said. “But to also provide a habitat for birds and pollinators and such.”
As she spoke, she packed bare-root elderberry seedlings into brown paper bags with information packets stapled to them.
In the packets was information about the specific species of plant, like how it grows and how to take care of it, as well as information about future Master Gardener events, like the 10th annual plant-and-supply sale on Saturday, May 20 at the fairgrounds.
“One of the missions, if you will, of the Master Gardener Program is to educate people,” Kramer said. “… (Trees) take carbon dioxide out of the air and produce oxygen. Plants do in general, but trees do it more because they’re bigger.”
Kramer worries about the worldwide environmental impact of the deforestation of the Amazon Rainforest.
“There’s so many trees and, if we get rid of those, that’s a huge loss,” she said. “So we can do our own little part in our yards by planting trees and bushes. And we can feel a little better about driving our cars.”
From across the room, as she packed her own seedlings to hand out, Master Gardener Robbie Cheever added another purpose for the giveaway.
“It’s just a way to celebrate spring,” she said.