As the Faribault Police Department rolls out a new catalytic converter theft prevention program, new charges allege a known serial thief from Faribault was caught with 11 more catalytic converters.
Jason Michael Savoie, 49, was charged with felony receiving stolen property Tuesday in Rice County District Court. He also is charged with felony drug possession.
Police Chief John Sherwin said Savoie had been on officers’ radar, and local catalytic converter thefts have subsided since Savoie was caught on Jan. 3.
A Faribault police officer pulled Savoie over for driving with expired license plate tabs and arrested him after discovering he also did not have a driver’s license, according to the charging complaint.
The officer observed a saw and jack in the vehicle. Those tools, and the fact that Savoie’s SUV had been seen in the area of prior catalytic converter thefts, prompted a judge to approve a search warrant.
In Savoie’s vehicle, a police investigator allegedly found 11 catalytic converters inside a box, along with a note to send payment to Savoie. A pipe with methamphetamine residue also was found, the charges say.
Investigators allegedly determined Savoie had been shipping packages to a recycling center in New Jersey. The owner of that business confirmed receipt of multiple packages from Savoie that contained catalytic converters. Two of the sales were matched to catalytic converters that had been stolen from Faribault in late December, the charges allege.
Investigators are attempting to match other recovered catalytic converters to recent thefts, Sherwin said.
Prior history
Savoie is currently on probation for three prior series of charges stemming from catalytic converter thefts.
He left his DNA behind while stealing the part of a vehicle outside a Northfield church in late January 2020. He dropped a stocking cap and glove at the scene that contained his DNA, charges in that case said.
Days later, he was caught with a dozen catalytic converters and multiple exhaust pipes and other vehicle parts in his vehicle. He was charged in connection with one of the recovered catalytic converters that had been reported stolen from outside Roosevelt Elementary School.
While he was out on bail on those cases, he was charged with stealing four catalytic converters from outside stores in Apple Valley and Burnsville. The investigation in that case found he had sold 10 catalytic converters.
He pleaded guilty in each case and in each case was sentenced to time already served and probation.
Prevention program
Meanwhile, the Faribault Police Department recently launched a new program that Sherwin said may help prevent catalytic converter thefts and catch thieves.
A Minnesota Department of Commerce Fraud Bureau pilot program is providing free marking kits. They etch a unique identification number on catalytic converters and include a sticker that people can place on a window to alert would-be thieves that their vehicle has been marked.
Kits are available at the Police Department Records window during normal business hours and are available to anyone who lives or works in Faribault. People must bring their vehicle’s license plate and vehicle identification number.