The body of Charles Haversham, played by Jonathan (Tim Vizina) lies on a chair, while characters begin discussing the cause of death. From left, Florence Colleymore, played by Sandra (Innana Antley), Thomas Colleymore, played by Robert (Andrew Artley), Cecil Haversham, played by Max (Buddy Ricker), Inspector Carter, played by Chris (Sam Temple), and Perkins, played by Dennis (R. Kevin Chapman). (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
As Trevor, the tech guy played by Matt Drenth, tells the audience to silence their phones, Annie, the stage manager played by Brynn Artley, hurriedly repairs the mantle of the fireplace. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Trevor, the tech guy played by Matt Drenth, wanders over to his seat after telling the audience to shut off their phones. Meanwhile, Annie, the stage manager played by Brynn Artley, scrambles to secure a mantle above the fireplace. These last-minute fixes and some subsequent mishaps are all part of the show.


At right, Perkins, played by Dennis (R. Kevin Chapman), points out the body of Charles Haversham, played by Jonathan (Tim Vizina), to Thomas Colleymore, played by Robert (Andrew Artley). (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
The audience’s attention is drawn from upstairs to downstairs, as two conversations happen simultaneously. Below, Florence Colleymore, played by Sandra (Innana Antley), and Cecil Haversham, played by Max (Buddy Ricker), speak to each other. Above, Inspector Carter, played by Chris (Sam Temple), kneels, while Perkins, played by Dennis (R. Kevin Chapman), stands to the left and Thomas Colleymore, played by Robert (Andrew Artley), stands to the right. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Cecil Haversham, played by Max (Buddy Ricker), and Florence Colleymore, played by Sandra (Innana Antley), are shocked by their own theories, regarding the death of Colleymore’s brother. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
It can get a bit difficult to know where to focus, as Inspector Carter, played by Chris (Sam Temple), says one thing at stage left, while Florence Colleymore, played by Sandra (Innana Antley), lays unconscious, during the interrogation of Max’s (Buddy Ricker) character, Cecil Haversham. Meanwhile, cast and crew try pulling Colleymore off stage through a window. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

