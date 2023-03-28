Trevor, the tech guy played by Matt Drenth, wanders over to his seat after telling the audience to shut off their phones. Meanwhile, Annie, the stage manager played by Brynn Artley, scrambles to secure a mantle above the fireplace. These last-minute fixes and some subsequent mishaps are all part of the show.
“The Play That Goes Wrong” is Steve Searl’s directorial debut and is sponsored by the Merlin Players. There are two layers to the play, which debuts Friday at Paradise Center for the Arts.
The audience will watch the Cornley Drama Theatre Society as the society’s actors do their best to put on the fictional play, “The Murder at Haversham Manor.”
“It’s a murder-mystery play, a classic ‘whodunit,’” Searl said, of the play within the play. “This is (the Cornley Drama Theatre Society’s) first big break; the first time they’ve been well-funded enough to actually put a show like this, of this scale, on. … Essentially, things don’t go well, and people respond accordingly.”
The Cornley Drama Theatre Society is directed by Chris, played by Sam Temple. Chris plays Inspector Carter in “The Murder at Haversham Manor.” Ironically, it’s also Chris’ directorial debut.
Audiences at the Paradise Center for the Arts will quickly discover that the line between themselves and the characters can become blurred.
“So, they’ve come from England, and Chris begged the Paradise Center for the Arts if they could put the show on here,” Searl said. “He incessantly begged, consistently begged. (The Paradise) finally got tired of him begging, so now they’re putting the show on. It’s a big deal for them.”
But, as the name suggests, things don’t go as planned.
“They’re not bad actors,” Searl said of the fictional thespians. “They’re decently good actors. They just make really bad choices during the show to respond to things that go wrong, and those just domino effect.”
For example, when one character discovers a prop is missing, they pick up a different prop. Later though, that impromptu prop is needed for something else, so another incorrect prop is used.
Little things continue to spiral out of control, but the Cornley Drama Theatre Society members refuse to let their debut show fail. The show must go on, no matter what goes wrong.
Method acting
One of the things Searl asked of the real-life actors is that they stay in character. As he explained this, Andrew Artley, as the loud actor, Robert, who plays Thomas Colleymore, made this clear.
“I thought I told you I wanted a bottle of bourbon,” Artley said, in character as Robert.
“Robert, talk to Chris about that,” Searl responded.
Robert cut Searl off: “All I have — It’s nothing! I’ve got to go find my own.” He then left, slamming a door behind him.
In a similar fashion, the cast and crew made promotional videos for the show, which are available on the Faribault Community Television YouTube page. Rather than interviewing the real-life actors about their characters, members of the Cornley Drama Theatre Society are interviewed about “The Murder at Haversham Manor.”
Many of the actors have worked with Searl in the past, when he was president of the Merlin Players. He actually hand picked several of them during the Merlin Players’ final show, “A Christmas Carol,” in December.
“They’re all experienced actors, so I was very lucky,” Searl said. “I was very excited when they all said ‘yes’ when I asked them to be a part of the play. This play could not be done with an inexperienced group. It could not. It’s just too technical, and it just wouldn’t have worked.”
