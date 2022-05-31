Medford High School’s class of 2022 shared an emotional farewell to their fellow classmates and teachers on Friday. The 71 graduating seniors and their families gathered in the gymnasium to commemorate their achievement.
As the students entered the gym, donned in their maroon and gold caps and gowns, the school’s band played a rendition of “Pomp and Circumstance.”
After Principal Kevin Babcock gave a short speech, he introduced senior Bryce Grayson, who gave the welcoming address. Grayson shared lighthearted stories from his experience in school, and inside jokes tailor-made for his classmates.
Special education teacher Bryson Havumaki was chosen by the Class of 2022 to give the commencement speech. He expressed gratitude for the relationships he’s formed with the students.
“I am truly blessed with the amount of authentic relationships I have made with this class,” he said.
The stories and jokes he shared evoked the bittersweet emotion that comes with new beginnings. While the pandemic presented many challenges, Havumaki said the virtual-learning aspect allowed for the opportunity to form a stronger bond with the students.
“I learned that a glimpse into the secret lives of teenagers made it much easier to connect with them,” he said.
After senior Ava Westbrock gave the farewell speech to her classmates, Principal Babcock began setting up a slideshow that featured photos of the students during field trips and other exciting memories from their time at Medford.
Due to technical difficulties, the latter half of the slideshow was unable to be shown during the ceremony. The slideshow was uploaded to the Medford Public School’s Facebook page.
After the board of education handed out diplomas, the students threw their caps into the air to mark the moment when they officially became high school graduates. After the ceremony, the students formed a convoy, escorted by local police and fire vehicles, through the town of Medford.
Some of the graduates will go on to join the workforce, some will continue their education in college and a few plan to join the armed forces. Whatever the future holds for them, Havumaki expressed his firm belief in their abilities.
“They are more prepared for the next stage of life than I will be by the time I die,” he said.