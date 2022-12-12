Brandi Halsey was a teenager in the 1980s and spent her summers at her grandparent's cabin on Lake Mazaska.
"Any time I spent with my grandparents ranks right up there with the highest of my memories as a child," she said.
Those cherished memories were one of the inspirations to change the name of the Sasquatch Saloon back to what she, her family and many other community members remember it as: the Lodge.
The Lodge is a small-town bar and restaurant on Lake Mazaska west of Faribault. The bar's dim lights are overpowered by the bright, neon beer signs that hang from the wall.
While working at Boonies in Millersburg, she was introduced to the Lodge's former owners, Keith and Kim Johnson, who were looking for someone to take the reins. Halsey officially took over the Lodge on Dec. 1.
She's bringing around two decades of barkeep experience and her faith in God along with her.
"This whole journey is — I'm kind of doing it alone, so to speak," she said. "I don't have a partner or husband or boyfriend. So, He's my rock, right now. And I look to Him, in order to tell me, 'Should I do it?' I have confidence in myself, the bar, the people, the food.
"That wasn't ever the part that I shied away from. That's the part of this industry that I love. It was the paperwork and back-end stuff. I've never owned a business. So the insurance and all the different licenses you have to get, that was the stuff that scared me the most."
Still, when the opportunity came her way she knew she'd be disappointed if she didn't try.
"Here I am giving it a whirl," Halsey said. "The community in the surrounding areas has been nothing but supportive. They take pride in the fact that this is their hometown bar. … They want the buyer to be open, take pride in the food and be friendly."
Now that she's the owner and her son is making plans to move down and help, she's already brought some new ideas to the table, including some menu changes and more consistent Friday specials.
"We had our first live music this last Saturday, which is our prime-rib night," Halsey said. "We actually ran out of prime rib within the first hour and 10 minutes. It turned out really good; the place was packed. It was wonderful."
She's also introducing a unique delivery program.
"Starting Jan. 1, I'll be offering delivery to the boat accesses of the surrounding lakes," she said. "I'm not delivering to residential homes, but the ice fishermen at the boat accesses. … You know, they're out there fishing all day, maybe they're having a few beverages and they don't want to drive anywhere. I'm hoping that'll boost my winter numbers."
She plans to start with pizza and maybe expand the delivery menu down the road. There will be a $5 delivery fee.
The fresh-made pizzas will be available at the bar soon on special for people to try. As for continuing the delivery in the summer, she's not sure yet, but has "some things in the pipeline."
While she has fresh ideas, a helpful staff, a close-knit family, and support from members of the community, there's no way of knowing where she'd be had her grandparents not introduced her to life on the lake.
"They taught me a lot about life and respect and love and what a great relationship should look like," she said.