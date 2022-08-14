A month after the Minnesota Legislature legalized products containing small amounts of Delta-9 THC, the psychoactive substance found in marijuana, local law enforcement say they have not yet seen a corresponding increase in THC-intoxicated driving.

Faribo Smoke Shop D9

THC gummies sit on a shelf at the Faribo Smoke Shop in July. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

