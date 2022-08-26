In the Faribault School District and across Minnesota, student performance on the latest round of state standardized tests remained significantly lower than before the pandemic.
The test results released this week give the most comprehensive measure to date on how pandemic disruptions impacted public school students’ progress.
Only 20% of Faribault students met or exceeded standards on math tests given last spring. That's up slightly than the prior year but 15% lower than the last tests given before the pandemic struck.
Faribault students did a bit better in science, at 24% proficient, but the district's science proficiency has been on a steady decline.
Faribault students did best in reading at 33% proficient, but that is also down from years past.
"It has been a difficult two years for our staff, students, families and community,” Faribault Director of Teaching and Learning Tracy Corcoran said in a statement. “Educators, students and families experienced significant and profound changes in teaching and learning, as well as social and emotional well-being. These factors influenced districtwide and statewide results; however, the district is prepared to provide intentional opportunities to meet students where they are at in their learning and to accelerate growth in all areas.”
Across Minnesota, proficiency rates have experienced similar declines. Less than 45% of students passed math tests, a 10% drop from 2019. The drops were slightly smaller in science and reading. A little over 41% were proficient in science and 51% in math.
Not every Minnesota student took each test. The assessments are given at only select grade levels and only about 93% of students who were scheduled to take them did so. That’s better than the less than 80% participation rate for the tests given in 2021, but still below the norm.
The varied participation rates and a total pause on testing in 2020 muddle the year-to-year comparisons.
Achievement gaps persist for low-income students and students of color, both in Faribault and across the state.
For example, 12% of Black students and 13% of Hispanic students in Faribault met their target on the math test, compared to 30% of white students.
In reading, for another example, the proficiency rate was 26% among students who receive free and reduced lunch (a category used to identify students from low-income families), compared to 47% for students who don’t receive free and reduced lunch.
Corcoran said the state tests are just one measurement schools use to gauge student achievement.
“This data is one of many data points that will help us understand our current reality, in order to respond to what our students need in light of the disruptions they have experienced over the last two years,” she said.
The Minnesota Department of Education identified 371 schools, based on low test scores or other data, to receive additional state training and other resources. The schools include the Faribault Area Learning Center, due to its low on-time graduation rate (53% last year). Faribault High School also is on the list, but only as a feeder school to the ALC.
“We know our schools are in need of ongoing support as they work to meet our students where they are now and take them to where they need to be by the end of this school year,” Education Commissioner Heather Mueller said in a statement. “That’s why MDE is strengthening our partnership with school communities to provide them with the support they need, so all students can have the successful school year they deserve.”