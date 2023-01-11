A teen who reportedly burglarized a Faribault house and ran away from a police officer while holding a stolen gun was sentenced to probation.
Carlos Edgardo Lopez, 19, pleaded guilty to felony possession of stolen property and misdemeanor fleeing police in the April 14 incident. A felony burglary charge and a gross misdemeanor for carrying a gun without a permit were dismissed in a plea deal.
A police officer responded to a suspicious vehicle report in the 900 block of Ninth Avenue SW and found three males in an alley, according to a court complaint. Two unidentified males were carrying televisions and Lopez had a gun, the charges said.
All three males ran, but the officer caught up to Lopez and arrested him. The officer, Spencer Angle, later received a distinguished service medal of honor for resolving the encounter with the armed suspect without force.
Officers soon after found a nearby residence had been burglarized, and the gun and televisions were believed to have come from the residence.
Lopez lived in Faribault at the time but has since moved back home to Ohio. He said in court Tuesday he is employed and taking his medications.
At Tuesday’s sentencing Judge Jeffrey Johnson lauded Lopez before deciding not to order any additional jail time beyond the five days he already served after his arrest.
“He’s transitioned to Ohio and it seems like the transition is a positive one for him,” Johnson said.
Lopez will spend up to five years on probation in Ohio, with conditions including he continue going to mental health treatment appointments.