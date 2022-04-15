An alert pastor interrupted a burglary of a neighboring house in Faribault Thursday afternoon. One suspect was caught with a gun while two others got away, charges say.
Carlos Edgardo Lopez, 18, of Faribault, was charged with felony counts of burglary and receiving stolen property Friday in Rice County District Court. He also was charged with gross misdemeanor carrying a gun without a permit and misdemeanor fleeing police.
According to the charging complaint:
A pastor at the Church of Christ reported a suspicious vehicle parked outside the church around 4:30 p.m. Thursday and three males walked into an alley. The pastor had also seen the Jeep outside the night before.
A Faribault Police officer responded and saw shotgun shells and a marijuana pipe inside the Jeep. The officer then saw three males, two of whom were carrying televisions, in the alley near 1013 Ninth Ave SW. The males ran and ignored commands to stop.
The officer chased after one of the males, later identified as Lopez, and saw Lopez had a gun in his hand. Lopez eventually stopped, dropped the gun and was arrested. He had shotgun shells in his possession.
Officers went to the residence at 1013 Ninth Ave. SW and found a door had been forced open. Televisions, a baseball hat and a beer bottle appeared to have been dropped in the backyard. Inside, cabinets appeared to have been rummaged through and shotgun shells were on and in the cabinets.
The tenant of the burglarized residence was not home but reported he had a gun matching the one found in Lopez’s possession. The televisions found outside also matched the description of the renter’s televisions.
Lopez denied going into the house and claimed he found the gun outside.