A customer restrained a 17-year-old boy who reportedly attempted to steal from a Faribault gas station and assaulted employees Monday evening. The teen has been arrested and charged, and police are investigating whether he was involved in multiple prior similar thefts at the gas station.
Ali Yare Mogow, of Faribault, was charged with felony simple robbery Tuesday in Rice County District Court.
Faribault police officers and Rice County Sheriff deputies were called to a report of an attempted robbery at the Holiday Station Store on Fourth Street NW, according to the juvenile charging petition. They found Mogow being restrained by a customer and employees.
Employees reported they recognized Mogow from prior thefts, so they locked a door and used a cart to try to block him from coming behind the counter to steal cigarettes again, the court document says.
But Mogow allegedly got behind the counter and got cigarettes. When employees tried to stop him he allegedly hit them. A customer then reportedly tackled Mogow and restrained him for two minutes while employees called 911 and until officers arrived.
“I am grateful for the quick action of the citizen who intervened, placing themselves at risk and protecting the store clerks from an assaultive suspect,” Police Chief John Sherwin said in a statement. “While we always encourage citizens to act with caution when witnessing a crime of violence, we are incredibly appreciative when individuals go above and beyond in their civic duty.”
The customer and the two employees had minor injuries, according to the charging complaint.
Sherwin confirmed to the Daily News the juvenile arrested Tuesday is a suspect in past thefts at the holiday.
A search warrant application lists two thefts in January and one earlier in February in which a male came behind the counter, grabbed tobacco products and fled. In one of the thefts an employee reported the male pushed her when she tried to stop him.
The search warrant, which was granted by a Rice County judge, asks Google to provide data on all the cellphones that were in the area of the gas station at the times of the thefts.