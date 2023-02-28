A customer restrained a 17-year-old boy who reportedly attempted to steal from a Faribault gas station and assaulted employees.
The teenager is under arrest following the Monday evening incident at the Holiday Station Store on Fourth Street NW, according to a news release from the Faribault Police Department.
Police officers and Rice County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an attempted robbery at 5:47 p.m. and found a boy being restrained by a customer and employees.
Witness statements and surveillance footage allegedly indicate the boy immediately went behind the counter and tried to take merchandise. When employees intervened the “suspect began to physically assault them with his hands,” the news release states.
A customer “acted immediately” and restrained the deputy for two minutes while employees called 911 and until officers arrived.
The boy was taken to a juvenile detention center and charges of simple robbery and three counts of fifth-degree assault are being recommended.
“I am grateful for the quick action of the citizen who intervened, placing themselves at risk and protecting the store clerks from an assaultive suspect,” Police Chief John Sherwin said in a statement. “While we always encourage citizens to act with caution when witnessing a crime of violence, we are incredibly appreciative when individuals go above and beyond in their civic duty.”