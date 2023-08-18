...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
108 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southwest Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency, call 9 1 1.
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of
dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot
temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a DANGEROUS
SITUATION in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of
fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and
check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IS CANCELLED...
The alert has been cancelled for far southern Minnesota, along
with the Arrowhead region, as observations have displaced the
plume away from the listed regions. Winds will become southerly
overnight and will prevent the heaviest smoke from reaching
southern Minnesota.