Rays of sunlight highlighted the rich shades of red, orange, pink, purple, green and white that make up the annual and perennial part of the Rice County Master Gardener’s Teaching Garden Tuesday morning.

The sun highlights the east portion of the Rice County Master Gardeners Teaching garden Tuesday morning as the tour comes to a close. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
The Rice County Master Gardeners Teaching Garden is located near the east entrance of the Rice County Fairgrounds. Among signage indicating its purpose are a pond, and seating on benches, in a gazebo and in a retired Tilt a-Whirl Strawberry-Go-Round. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Buckham West’s Brenda Johnson admires the tiny flower on one of many plants in the garden. She grew to enjoy the variety of textures of plants, and was pleased with how thoughtful everything was planted. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
A Mexican Sunflower plant stands tall in the annual and perennial portion of the teaching garden. Annuals in the garden change from year to year, as many are donated by Minnesota Green, a community outreach program of the Minnesota State Horticultural Society. Minnesota Green receives donations of plants and other gardening supplies and distributes them to community and public gardens in exchange for a minimal cost. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
A variety of insects match the variety of plants in the teaching garden, from bees to butterflies. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
From raised beds, pollinator gardens, shade gardens, rain gardens and water features, the teaching garden at the Rice County Fairgrounds has seen a lot of improvements over the last several years, with plans for more changes on the way. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
A prickly pear cactus establishes its roots in the sun garden. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Among the plants in the teaching garden are those in raised garden beds, which contain seed trials for the University of Minnesota. Pictured is an eggplant that is growing in one of the gardens. Master Gardeners plant the seeds and report on how they are doing. The data is then used by the university to generate new types of seeds. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

