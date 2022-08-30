Rays of sunlight highlighted the rich shades of red, orange, pink, purple, green and white that make up the annual and perennial part of the Rice County Master Gardener’s Teaching Garden Tuesday morning.
Guests from the Buckham West senior center made their way through the garden for a tour by Lorrie Rugg, Master Gardener coordinator for Steele and Rice counties, and Mickey Dogotch, one of three co-chairs of the teaching garden.
“Its purpose is for the community,” Dogotch said of the garden located near the east entrance of the Rice County Fairgrounds. “Anyone is welcome any time.”
Brenda Johnson, Buckham West caregiver support and programming director, said she was amazed with how “thoughtfully” organized the plants were.
“I’m almost as fascinated by the variety of insects as the variety of plants,” Johnson added.
The garden consists of areas for annuals and perennials, along with plants that prefer shade or part-shade, sunlight and groupings of plants for pollinators.
With the pollinator-specific plants in mind, Dogotch said when possible, Master Gardener volunteers try not to deter insects away with chemical sprays.
The Rice County Master Gardeners are a group of volunteer gardening enthusiasts who have gone through intensive horticultural training. Master Gardeners volunteer in their communities by giving lectures, creating gardens, conducting research and other projects.
Dogotch said the group of Master Gardener volunteers about doubled in Rice County over the last couple years.
During the onset of the pandemic, the teaching garden really flourished, Dogotch said, because gardening’s outdoor, secluded nature was one activity able to go on safely.
The Rice County teaching garden is unique in many ways, but particularly because it’s not something common to every Master Gardener community.
“We are fortunate the county commissioners and extension staff feel it is a viable asset to the community,” Rugg said of the support to the educational garden.
Dogotch added the group has also received support from Rice County Fair Manager John Dvorak, who appreciates the eye-catching addition to the fairgrounds entrance.
That visibility to the community, Dogotch said, has helped open “all sorts” of doors, and motivated other Master Gardeners.
Added Rugg, “It’s very peaceful out here. I also enjoy sitting and watching people relax and look at the plants during the County Fair. We have a tent set up, and answer questions people have.”
Like many other gardens, the Rice County Master Gardener’s Teaching Garden is always changing. Along with new plants and new ways of arranging plants, there will be additional opportunities for community members in the near future.
Rugg said programming that started during the growing season at Northfield Public Library will continue during the winter months, and interest from schools in the surrounding communities has also been presented.
Plans for Horticulture Day, a main fundraiser that has been put on pause for the last two years, is scheduled to resume next March.