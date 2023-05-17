It appears Saint-Gobain will get some financial help expanding its SageGlass campus to allow another one of its glass-manufacturing subsidiaries to move to Faribault.
City and County officials indicated during a Tuesday workshop they’d be willing to support tax abatement for the project that would move the headquarters of a company called Vetrotech to Faribault.
Abatement relieves a business from having to pay an agreed upon portion of new property taxes generated by new development. The proposal for Saint-Gobain would collectively waive about $104,000 in taxes.
SageGlass and Vetrotech announced the planned move this winter. A 10,000-square-foot addition will be built onto the underutilized second SageGlass manufacturing building in the Faribault Industrial Park. Vetrotech will move into that building.
Currently based in Washington, Vetrotech makes fire-resistant glass for commercial facilities.
Saint-Gobain is investing over $7 million in the building addition, new equipment and other infrastructure, Faribault Community and Economic Development Director David Wanberg told city councilors and county commissioners Tuesday evening.
Vetrotech will have about 40 employees receiving an average wage of nearly $38 an hour, according to Wanberg.
About 10 of those positions will be filled by current employees coming from Washington, according to Ryan Moore, who represented Saint-Gobain at the workshop.
Mayor Kevin Voracek said he met recently met some of the relocating employees and “they are “excited to come here.”
Other potential financial subsidy programs were explored but the project is not eligible, Wanberg said.
“This is an exciting project to have 40 new jobs here and we are looking for some tools to help out with this expansion,” Wanberg said.
He suggested tax abatement be granted for the standard 10-year term.
The city would waive over $59,000 in new taxes and the county would waive nearly $45,000 over the decade.
No commissioners or councilors expressed any objection to the proposal. Wanberg said he and the county administrator will work to quickly get the plan on the City Council and County Board agendas for approval following required public hearings.
Construction is starting soon and Vetrotech hopes to be up and running in Faribault by the end of the year.
Two other tax abatement requests have been approved recently by the city and/or county. To support Tru Vue as it expands its manufacturing facility and upgrades equipment, both entities approved an estimated $686,000 in combined tax breaks. The county also approved about $105,000 in tax relief for Scan Air Filter, a Minneapolis-based heating, ventilation and air conditioning company, to build a new facility in Lonsdale.