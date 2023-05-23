A Faribault man allegedly was caught with over 400 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl. Jerrell Bryan Skelton, 35, was arrested Friday and charged Monday following a two-month investigation by the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. WHERE...Portions of central and all of southern Minnesota. WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects. ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category across central Minnesota. Southerly winds are transporting pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. && For information on current air quality conditions in your area; and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert; notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now; App, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.; You can find additional information about health and air quality; at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-; quality-and-health.
A Faribault man allegedly was caught with over 400 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl. Jerrell Bryan Skelton, 35, was arrested Friday and charged Monday following a two-month investigation by the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force.
Agents suspected Skelton was again selling counterfeit oxycodone pills, bearing an M30 marking, that actually contained fentanyl, according to a task force news release. Fentanyl is a dangerous and powerful synthetic opioid.
“M30 fentanyl pills continue to be the main cause of overdose deaths in our communities and across the nation,” task force Commander Scott O'Brien said in a statement. “Just one pill can result in instant death for our youth and others that are addicted to this dangerous drug. This seizure likely saved many lives in our community and I'm proud of the agents who continue to arrest and hold these dangerous criminals accountable."
Agents obtained warrants to search Skelton, his vehicle and his residence at 610 Eighth Street NW. They decided to stop and search him Friday afternoon after they saw him meet a man in the parking lot of the Faribault Burger King.
Skelton tried to run, but an agent forced him to the ground. Skelton tucked both of his arms under his body and refused commands to put them behind his back, according to the charging complaint.
When agents rolled him over they allegedly found 26 pills in his hand.
After he was in custody, agents searched Skelton’s residence. They allegedly found 378 more fentanyl pills and 4 grams of cocaine.
Skelton was charged Monday in Rice County District Court with felony counts of drug sales and with gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process. Bail was set at at least $10,000.
It’s the third time Skelton has been arrested for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl pills in the past six months.
Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134 or kristine.goodrich@apgsomn.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.