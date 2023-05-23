A Faribault man allegedly was caught with over 400 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl. Jerrell Bryan Skelton, 35, was arrested Friday and charged Monday following a two-month investigation by the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force.


Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134 or kristine.goodrich@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments