A suspect is now charged in a shooting that damaged a vehicle during a dispute over another vehicle Saturday morning in Faribault.
spotlight
...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA... .Temperatures are already in the 80s with a few hours of prime heating conditions left this afternoon, with relatively humidity values already in the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds are gusting to 20-30mph and will continue to do so, primarily out of the south. Any fires that form will have the ability to quickly spread this afternoon and evening. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMDITIES AND BREEZY WINDS ACROSS SOUTHERN AND EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA... * WIND...South to between 15 and 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Dropping in the afternoon to around 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
A suspect is now charged in a shooting that damaged a vehicle during a dispute over another vehicle Saturday morning in Faribault.
Charles Earl Williams, 41, of Faribault, was charged Thursday in Rice County District Court with two felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and a felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm within a city. He also is charged with a gross misdemeanor for possessing a gun after a felony conviction.
Police were first called to a residence in the 500 block of Fifth Avenue NW Friday night in a dispute between the resident and his ex-girlfriend over possession of a vehicle, according to a court complaint.
Just before 2 a.m. officers were called to a report of shots fired in the same area and found the resident and the ex outside on foot and the resident’s brother in a car with a bullet hole, the charges say.
The resident told police his ex and her new boyfriend, who police believe is Williams, came back to his house and banged on his door. Williams then allegedly pointed a gun at the resident’s head.
The resident said he yelled to his brother to call the police, then ran after the pair when they fled.
The woman claimed she went to the house alone and her ex threatened her with a piece of lumber and chased after her.
The woman said a small white car then came up behind her, she hid behind a truck as she heard two gunshots and then heard tires squealing away.
The brother was located in a white car and reported a man with his brother’s ex-girlfriend had a gun and shot twice. There was a bullet hole in the car’s front bumper, according to the charging complaint.
When located and interviewed two days later, Williams reportedly claimed he was at the woman’s apartment at the time of the incident.
But surveillance video at the apartment building allegedly shows Williams leave and return with the woman. A surveillance camera outside a business near the shooting also reportedly captured Willians walking by around the time of the shooting.
Williams was not allowed to be in possession of a gun due to prior drug crime convictions.
He was arrested Tuesday. Bail was set Thursday at at least $50,000. He’ll make a first court appearance on April 19.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.