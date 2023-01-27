A Minneapolis man with a long criminal history is now charged in a rash of camper burglaries at campgrounds on Cedar Lake in October.
A Minneapolis man with a long criminal history is now charged in a rash of camper burglaries at campgrounds on Cedar Lake in October.
Michael Dayton Wade Davidson, 40, was charged with felony counts of burglary, theft and illegal possession of a gun after a prior conviction this week in Rice County District Court.
A camper break-in was reported Oct. 3 at LeMieux Resort and soon thereafter several campers were discovered broken into or disturbed at South Cedar Shores. Both are campgrounds west of Faribault on Cedar Lake.
A witness reported someone breaking into a camper at LeMieux Resort on Oct. 2, according to a court complaint. The witness got a picture of the suspect’s pickup as it left.
The same day a caretaker at South Cedar Shores reported several campers appeared to have been broken into.
Responding Rice County Sheriff officers observed six campers that appeared to have been disturbed, with windows tampered with, some with items strewn about inside, and in one camper property was gathered up near the door.
A pile of items, later determined to have been stolen from one of the campers, was found underneath a dock. Other items that the camper owners reported missing included a multi-barrel pistol, tools and bottles of alcohol.
The owner of the pickup photographed at LeMieux Resort told authorities the pickup had recently been sold to Davidson, according to the charging complaint. Davison denied ever being in the Faribault area and claimed his pickup must have been stolen and returned.
An investigator obtained warrants to search the pickup, Davidson’s cellphone and his location and internet search history.
Tools allegedly were found in the vehicle. On the phone the investigator allegedly found a photo of Davidson holding a multi-barrel revolver, and photos of tools, bottles of alcohol and other suspected stolen items.
The investigator also allegedly found that Davidson had done a Google search for "Lemuse lake resourt and campgroud mn." His location data allegedly put him in the area of South Cedar Shores.
Davisonson has not been arrested. He was issued a summons to make a first court appearance on Feb. 22.
