A Waterville man is charged with a felony after a fight at a house party in rural Rice County left a man with a broken jaw.
spotlight
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN SOUTHERN/EASTERN MINNESOTA AND WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON... Temperatures warming into the upper 70s to low 80s on Friday afternoon will combine with dew points in the 40s to produce relative humidity values in the 20s. Sustained winds of 10-15mph and gusts to 20-25mph will combine with the lower humidity to result in elevated fire weather conditions. The overall risk is slightly lower compared to Thursday, but will still allow fires that develop to spread quickly as the conditions persist until precipitation arrives later in the day.
A Waterville man is charged with a felony after a fight at a house party in rural Rice County left a man with a broken jaw.
A Rice County Sheriff deputy began an investigation after an injured man went to the emergency room at the Waseca hospital early Sunday morning. In addition to a broken lower jaw, the man had a broken tooth and a cut on his ear that needed stitches, according to a court complaint.
The man reported he was asked to leave a party near Waterville but he went back because he had lost his vape device. He said party-goers pushed him down and someone punched him.
The party host admitted to pushing the man but was uncooperative, according to the court complaint.
The deputy then received a video of the alleged assault. It reportedly shows an unidentified male try to punch the complainant but miss. It then allegedly shows Tanner James Hines, 20, punch the complainant in the side of the face, knocking him to the ground.
Hines reportedly told the deputy the complainant was yelling and swearing and pushed him. But “the video contradicts Hines’ statements,” the charging document alleges.
In the video the victim “does not appear to be engaged or even looking at Hines when Hines throws a left-handed punch,” the complaint states.
Hines was charged with felony assault causing substantial bodily harm in Rice County District Court and released without any bail if he agreed to conditions. He’ll make a first court appearance on Wednesday.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.