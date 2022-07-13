A public survey commissioned by the Faribault School Board shows mixed public enthusiasm for a proposed new operating levy to significantly stem a tide of fiscal red ink set to force nearly $4 million in cuts over the next two years.
Commissioned by the School Board in May at the cost of about $25,000, the survey from public accounting and consulting firm Baker Tilly shows that 40% of the 351 survey-takers supported an additional operating levy at first glance.
Other survey findings, which were presented to the School Board on Tuesday, were much more favorable for the district. Notably, renewal of the roughly $2 million per year annual operating levy approved by district voters in 2013 appears to be a slam-dunk proposition, with 75% in favor.
The survey also showed that voters are much more receptive to increasing the levy when provided with more information. When offered six potential messages for a potential levy campaign, majorities of respondents said all six made them more likely to support the levy.
Survey-takers were most receptive to the message that the new levy would allow Faribault Middle School to maintain a wide range of elective courses — 68% said that hearing this made them more likely to support the potential new levy.
Survey respondents were also highly receptive to the proposed levy when told it would help to maintain and support technology in the classroom and avoid increased class sizes. More generic messages about avoiding budget cuts attracted softer but still substantial support.
When provided with the additional messaging, support for the new levy increased by about 14 percentage points to nearly 54%. However, this is still within the poll’s margin of error, which comes in at plus or minus 5%.
The phone survey was conducted with 351 registered voters last month, with an attempt to gain a representative sampling of the district's demographics.
Tax tolerance
Survey-takers were significantly more supportive of proposals for a smaller new levy than a larger one.
A levy increase adding about $90 in annual taxes to an average home garnered over 57% support. This would add about $1 million in annual revenue, covering only around half of the district’s projected fiscal deficit for the next two years.
The proposal for a new levy twice that size enjoyed support from less than a quarter of voters.
Compared to many of its Big 9 colleagues, Faribault’s Public School District is known for its frugality. With the city’s median annual income well below the state average, it’s perhaps no surprise that the tax tolerance of district voters has proven to be relatively low.
That can make garnering voter support for a levy a challenging affair. In 2019, voters approved one levy question providing funding for a seven-period day at the High School by a very narrow margin, while a second question was defeated.
Postponement considered
The poll’s mixed results led to a debate on whether the district would be better served by postponing a referendum campaign. The 2013 levy is set to expire next year without additional action, so the board will need to go to voters either this year or next.
Baker Tilly’s Don Lifto said that the 40% initial support for the referendum is strikingly low, though 54% support after additional information was given is more typical.
While it was not specifically addressed in the survey, Lifto said voter concerns about inflation and soaring fuel prices may be increasing hesitation about raising taxes.
In addition, Lifto said his analysis of school district referendums throughout Minnesota shows that holding a referendum in the fall of an even numbered year, especially with a more partisan and potentially disgruntled electorate coming out for the midterm elections, could reduce its chance of success significantly.
The district learned this the hard way when it sought additional funding a decade ago. The 2013 levy was initially offered to voters in 2012 and rejected, but brought back and approved the following year.
A majority of board members appeared Tuesday to be set on going to the voters this fall with a request to at least renew the 2013 levy.
Some board members, including Courtney Cavellier and John Bellingham, were less committal about asking voters to increase the levy. They successfully lobbied to delay the decision to another meeting, before which additional analysis would be provided.
Despite the extremely strong public support for the levy renewal, Cavellier said that waiting until 2023 to put it on the ballot could be a risk. Should it somehow fail, she warned that the effects on the district’s budget could be catastrophic.
“It seems like we have to do that,” she said. “If we wait until next year and it doesn’t work next year, we’re out of luck.”
Board Member Richard Olson came down on the other side of the issue. With voters being less likely to approve a referendum in an even numbered year to begin with and inflation raging, he argued that the board would likely be better served to delay the referendum.
Lifto warned the board that running the same referendum in back-to-back years could be a risky strategy. In addition, Lifto’s polling showed that running both questions at the same time could significantly dampen support for the renewal.
Despite that, Board Chair Chad Wolff seemed determined to go ahead with both referendums this year. Wolff agreed with Cavellier that getting the current levy renewed is essential. But he also pointed out that without also adding a new levy this fall, the district would be looking at around $2 million in cuts for fiscal year 2024.
“It’s our job to go out there and educate the community on why this is needed, and at the end of the day it’s up to the community to decide if they support it or if they don’t support it,” Wolff said.
In order to maximize the chances of success, Wolff did express a preference for a levy adding just $90 to property taxes on the average home, the smallest and most popular additional levy amount proposed in the poll.
Notably, Minnesota’s Legislature is flush with cash, having spent only a small portion of its $9.25 billion budget surplus earlier this spring, and leaders of both parties have expressed support for additional education funding.
However, board member Jerry Robichaud said he is not optimistic that much of that money will find its way to the district. With such large spending reductions potentially needed, he said that the district should at least try to increase its revenue as soon as possible.
“I would very well support additional funding,” he said. “I believe we have a moral and ethical obligation to do what we can to increase revenue.”