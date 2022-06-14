Faribault Public Schools should place two property tax funding requests on the ballot, the district’s departing superintendent recommended.
Before he retires at the end of the month, Superintendent Todd Sesker gave a proposal for a two-part levy referendum in November. Sesker made his pitch at a Faribault School Board work session Monday evening.
Sesker suggests the district ask voters to renew the existing operating levy and create a new levy dedicated to technology improvements.
One of the district’s current voter-approved operating levies, which provides over $2 million to support general operations, is expiring in two years.
Sesker recommended the district ask voters to renew that levy at its current amount for another 10 years. The owner of a $300,000 home pays about $227 a year toward this levy.
For the second ballot question, Sesker suggested making a request to raise property taxes by $2 million a year.
In addition to creating a dedicated stream of funding for maintaining and improving technology, Sesker said establishing a new levy also would free up technology expenses currently coming out of the general fund for other uses.
A $2 million request would raise taxes on a $300,000 home by $159 a year.
While agricultural property owners are not taxed on operating levies, they would be taxed on the technology levy. For agricultural land valued at $7,000 per acre, the annual increase for technology levy as proposed by Sesker would be $3.84 per acre, according to estimates provided to the district by a financial consultant.
While making his parting recommendations, Sesker also suggested School Board members should take into consideration feedback received in a public survey to be conducted next month. The survey will include questions about how much of a tax increase residents would be willing to support.
“It’s a tough economy right now,” Sesker said, adding that rising household expenses may reduce some residents’ willingness to support a tax increase at this time.
“There are a lot of things out there that are not working for you,” Sesker said, “so you’re going to need all the support you can get.”
If School Board members do decide to put two questions on the November ballot, voters would consider each request individually. Voters could approve one, both or neither request.
If both fail, Sesker said the district will need to make nearly $2 million in annual spending cuts, beginning with the 2023-24 school year. The district already made nearly $2.2 million in cuts this school year and over $800,000 for the coming school year.
If the operating levy is not renewed, Sesker said Monday the needed adjustments could include cuts to arts, music and other elective classes, along with extracurriculars. It also could necessitate an increase in class sizes and reversion to a six-period day instead of a seven-period day at the middle and high schools, the superintendent said.