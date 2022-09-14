Sunflowers 1

Caroline Betzold, 5, sits at one of the photo posing spots in the sunflower maze. (Photo courtesy of Little Prairie Sunflower Maze, Pumpkins, and Produce)

The 3.5 acres of sunflowers between Faribault and Northfield are blooming several weeks later than usual this year.

Sunflowers 2

Over 100,000 sunflowers are in bloom on the Betzold farm between Faribault and Northfield. (Photo courtesy of Little Prairie Sunflower Maze, Pumpkins, and Produce)
Sunflower aerial

An aerial view of the sunflower maze. Sarah and KC Betzold designed and made the maze themselves, using stakes, a measuring tape and a zero-turn lawnmower. (Photo courtesy of Little Prairie Sunflower Maze, Pumpkins, and Produce)
Betzold pumpkins

In addition to sunflowers, the farm also sells pumpkins, corn and more. (Photo courtesy of Little Prairie Sunflower Maze, Pumpkins, and Produce)
Betzold family

The Betzold family, from left, Charlie, Sarah, KC and Charlie. (Photo courtesy of Little Prairie Sunflower Maze, Pumpkins, and Produce)

