The 3.5 acres of sunflowers between Faribault and Northfield are blooming several weeks later than usual this year.
A drought forced Sarah and KC Betzold to replant their sunflowers this spring on their farm off of Highway 3 between Faribault and Northfield. Even then, they weren’t sure their sunflowers would grow in time to create a maze again this year for guests to explore and use as a backdrop for photos.
Thankfully, Sarah said, a rain came a few days after the seeds were replanted. The second try, sunflowers bloomed shorter and later than desired. But over 100,000 sunflowers bloomed, nonetheless.
For their first ever maze last year, their sunflowers grew to 7-to-8-feet tall and bloomed in late July and early August, Sarah said. That was ideal for families who were looking to keep busy over summer break to get lost in a maze.
This fluke year, though, does have an upside.
“It’s great for pictures,” Sarah said. “But adults won’t get lost in the maze.”
A co-worker’s request to set up a produce stand on the Betzold several years ago has grown into an agritourism business, in which pumpkin picking will soon replace the sunflower maze as the main attraction.
The Betzolds are corn and soybean farmers on top of their traditional day jobs. After hosting a produce stand, they realized they enjoyed hosting visitors and decided to start their own venture they call Little Prairie Sunflower Maze, Pumpkins, and Produce.
Along with sunflowers they grow and sell a variety of pumpkins, squash and gourds.
Currently, visitors can go through the maze, cut sunflowers to bring home and buy already-picked pumpkins and gourds, as well as corn supplied by a neighbor.
The sunflowers bloom only for a few weeks, and Sarah said she expects this weekend will be the last to catch them in their prime.
Visitors to the farm later this fall can instead venture out into the pumpkin field to pick their own pumpkins to take home. The farm also is preparing to sell sunflower seeds harvested last year as bird seed.
So far this year Sarah said Little Prairie Sunflower Maze, Pumpkins, and Produce has hosted guests from multiple states and a couple who got engaged. Sarah isn’t allowed to give away any details, but she can say they also received a visit from a production crew for a television show.
Staff are on hand Fridays and weekends to help visitors. Guests are welcome any time dawn to dusk seven days a week. When staff are not present payments can be made via Venmo or a cash box.
In addition to raising some money for the Betzold children college funds, Sarah said their little operation is providing employment experience for several area youths and later will do the same for her own children, Charlie, 8, and Caroline, 5.
The sunflowers also are providing an abundance of food for the dwindling bee population. Visitors should expect to see many bees but shouldn’t worry about being stung.
“They’re really focused pollinators. They haven’t bothered people,” Sarah said.