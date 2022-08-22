Songs of Peace.JPG

The Sudanese are a diverse community, some Muslim, some Christian and some who follow other faiths. However, most every Sudanese person wants to see peace in the region. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Lul Gatluak moved from Sudan to America in 1994 to escape the inhumane killings by the increasingly violent militant regime. On Sunday afternoon, he gathered with other local Sudanese refugees at Trinity Lutheran Church in Faribault to pray for peace in their homeland. 

Lul Gatluak moved to America in 1994. He has been writing about the conflicts in Sudan and South Sudan for years. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Sudanese refugees gathered at Trinity Lutheran Church in Faribault Sunday to sing songs of peace for their homeland. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com) 
Sudanese refugees sang along with the songs that call for peace in their homeland. Ever since Sudan's independence from Britain in the 1950s, the country has only seen a few brief moments of peace. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Yien Diaw (left) is joined by Bidit Luak Dar (right) at Trinity Lutheran Church in Faribault. They expressed their worries for their family back in South Sudan. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

