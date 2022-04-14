In between their classes and other activities, a group of Faribault High School students are filling hundreds of plastic eggs.
The students are organizing an egg hunt and basket raffle Saturday. The event will raise funds for the Faribault Booster Club.
The high school’s leadership class for juniors and seniors challenges students to complete a student leadership project. One group, led by junior Isabella Bokman, decided to host an egg hunt as a fundraiser.
“The most challenging part of planning this event has been working on it while still focusing on school and sports,” Bokman said. “I spend most of my afternoons filling hundreds of eggs.”
Bokman said she wanted to boost community togetherness in the wake of the pandemic.
“Faribault needed something to tie the community back together after the crazy years COVID-19 put us all through,” she said.
The event is for children ages 1-11 and their families. The children who hunt for eggs will find more than just candy inside, Bokman said. She’s also included other little surprises including necklaces, tattoos and even money.
The Easter Bunny will attend and pose for photographs with families.
Visitors also can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win baskets filled with items and other prizes.
Donations have funded the eggs and raffle items.
“The most rewarding part of this experience has been seeing how much support I have gotten from the community of Faribault,” Bokman said.
All proceeds from the raffle and free-will donations collected on Saturday will go to the Faribault Booster Club. The organization was an “easy choice” as the beneficiary of their efforts, Bokman said.
“There is a lot of people that aren’t aware of how beneficial the organization is to our public schools and students,” Bokman said. “The Faribault Booster Club has donated over $1 million to help enhance student-athlete experiences and to gain more school spirit. The biggest thing that I am aware of them doing recently is purchasing the new jumbo screen on the football field.”
Teacher Ryan Guenther said the egg hunt has grown into the “biggest project by far” for his leadership classes.
“Belle’s done a phenomenal job promoting it and making it take flight,” he said.
In addition to the group of students who are leading its planning, Guenther said nearly all of his students are volunteering to help with the event in some way. He hopes future classes will make the egg hunt an annual event.
Other service
In the leadership classes one for underclassmen and one for upperclassmen Guenther said students study different leadership styles and personal skills needed to be a leader. There also are many hands-on opportunities to put those styles and skills into practice, the teacher said. Twice a week the young leaders serve as peer tutors in AVID classes.
For their culminating service projects this spring, two other groups are helping classmates keep fit and supplied with essential items.
One group is helping maintain and coordinate scheduling for the high school’s fitness center. Another group is volunteering supporting The Nest, which provides free clothing, hygiene items and school supplies to students in need.
Next school year will cultivate even more young leaders. Triple the number of students enrolled in next year’s leadership classes, Guenther said.