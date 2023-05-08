Cold, rain and a mover of cones delayed progress on a unique horizontal mural in downtown Faribault.

Jordyn Brennan puts the finishing touches on one of her crosswalk art murals at Central Avenue and Third Street Monday morning. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)


The project is not Jordyn Brennan's first mural in Faribault, but it's her first time turning a street into art. 
Wendy Susen and Jordyn Brennan paint the first sections of the crosswalk Saturday. They painted one lane at a time as motorists used the other lane. 
Wendy Susen, in front, volunteers helping artist Jordyn Brennan begin to paint the crosswalks on Saturday. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Jordyn Brennan completed the first sidewalk Monday morning. 

