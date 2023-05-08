Cold, rain and a mover of cones delayed progress on a unique horizontal mural in downtown Faribault.
Instead of on a building facade, like her "Love for All" mural, Minneapolis artist Jordyn Brennan’s newest work is on the ground.
She’s painting colorful abstract images across two of the crosswalks at Central Avenue and Third Street.
The crosswalk art is one of four “creative placemaking” public art projects being coordinated by the Paradise Center for the Arts this summer with funding from the Faribault Economic Development Authority.
While Brennan is a seasoned muralist, this is her first time taking her art to the pavement. She chose an abstract design, realizing her work would be viewed by motorists and pedestrians approaching from four sides.
“I wanted something bright and colorful that would be interesting to look at from all angles,” she said.
Brennan started painting Saturday morning. By Monday afternoon her work was about three-fourths complete and she hoped to finish by the end of the day, if gray skies did not turn to rain.
She had planned to start the project last month, but it was still too cold.
Rain in the forecast prompted her to cancel a request for volunteers to come help her over the weekend. But she proceeded mostly by herself, painting until the skies grew ominously dark.
Mother Nature slowed her progress but did not cause any damage, she said. She uses specialized paint that dries pretty quickly and stands up to the elements.
But it could not stand up to tires going across the paint prematurely.
Brennan worked in segments so that one lane remained open to traffic. Still, overnight Saturday to Sunday, someone removed the traffic cones protecting the completed sections of mural. Motorists and bicyclists then caused some damage to areas of paint that weren’t quite yet dry.
Otherwise Brennan said she was having a positive experience in Faribault, with many passersby slowing or stopping to offer compliments.
Wendy Susen didn’t get the message canceling the volunteers and helped get the mural started Saturday morning before the rain fell.
“It’s just what I needed,” she said of the relaxing opportunity to paint bright colors inside the lines Brennan had painted as guides.
Hunched over and kneeling on asphalt, Susen said she wasn’t too worried about waking up with a sore back and knees the next day. As a preschool teacher she said she was used to spending time in that position getting down to the same level with her little students.
For how long the crosswalk murals will endure remains to be seen.
“It’s a bit of a test,” Brennan said, adding she hopes her paint will hold up to the elements and the traffic at least through the summer.
Publicly funded art
When Brennan received an invitation to submit a grant application for crosswalk art, she said she was excited both for a new challenge and to return to Faribault.
Brennan created the mural on the side of a building at First Avenue NW and Third Street NW of peonies and hands spelling the word "love" in American Sign Language.
“I had such a great time working here last time,” Brennan said.
The crosswalks are the second of four art projects being funded by a $10,000 grant from the city’s Economic Development Authority.
Last month first-time public artist Katie Wood unveiled her Faribault Gratitude Totems at Redemption Kitchen and Cocktails.
On May 20 artist Karen Peters is leading a class (which is already filled) at River Bend Nature Center that will collaboratively make a nature print that will go on display at the Paradise.
Faribault artist Tami Resler is creating mosaic tiles that will be installed by fall at 301 and 329 Central Ave. celebrating the history of those buildings.