A Faribault man will spend nearly 11 months in prison after he was caught with property stolen from numerous locations.
Troy Thomas Cook, 39, was sentenced on two felony counts of receiving stolen property this week in Rice County District Court.
The charges stemmed from seizures of stolen loot found in November and December of 2020.
Tools and other stolen items were found at Cook’s residence in November 2020. Investigators obtained a search warrant after a security camera caught video of him at the site of a residential burglary in Goodhue County. A $3,000 welder and $1,600 torch stolen from that residence were found at Cook’s home, the charges said.
Investigators also found $5,000 worth of tools that had been reported stolen from two Faribault businesses, and LED street lights that had been reported stolen from a construction contractor. They also reportedly found ammunition and drug paraphernalia with methamphetamine residue.
Charges for drug possession and prohibited possession of ammunition after a prior conviction were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
In December 2020 investigators searched a shed and garage at another Faribault property in which Cook had been storing items. They found property that had been reported stolen from seven locations in Rice and Goodhue counties. The stolen items had a total value of nearly $5,000 and included ice fishing gear, a snow blower and tools.
Cook told police he bought and bartered for the items and suspected they had been stolen, charges in that case said. He admitted to moving the items to another location because he knew police suspected him.
On Tuesday Cook received concurrent sentences of 26 months in prison, with credit for 205 days already spent in jail. The final third of prison sentences are typically spent on supervised release. So Cook will likely be released next October.
Cook also has two recent misdemeanor convictions. Earlier this month, Cook pleaded guilty to misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle in Rice County and was sentenced to time already served.
Last week he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor receiving stolen property in Steele County. A pickup stolen from a garage Owatonna in April was found on Cook’s property in Faribault, those charges said. A pickup that had been reported stolen overnight from a business in Faribault was left at the Owatonna residence. Felony burglary and auto theft charges were dismissed in that case as part of a plea deal. Cook was sentenced to 90 days in jail already served.
Cook also has a pending receiving stolen property charge in Rice County. Tools stolen from construction companies were found at his residence in August, those charges allege.