Stolen mail and credit cards were found in a stolen car that was involved in a short pursuit in Faribault Tuesday, according to charges now filed against the suspected driver and thief.
Kevin Paul Kurz, 50, was charged with six crimes Thursday in Rice County District Court. He is charged with felony mail theft, one felony and two misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property, felony fleeing police, and gross misdemeanor driving after license cancellation.
The chase started around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday on Fifth Street NW, according to a court complaint. Faribault police officer Donald Skluzacek had received an alert to watch for a car that had been reported stolen from Austin and he spotted a car matching the description.
The driver, later identified as Kurz, allegedly would not pull over and led the officer on a two-minute pursuit. He made several turns and stayed in that residential area, the charges say.
The fleeing vehicle reportedly went between two residences at Seventh Street NW and Fourth Avenue NW. Skluzacek went around the corner intending to block the car from returning to the road. When he reached the front of the car it was unoccupied but still in gear. It rolled into the bumper of the officer's squad.
Skluzacek then saw Kurz on the front porch of one of the residences. The officer ordered Kurz to get on the ground but Kurz “just stood there acting oblivious,” the charges say. Another officer arrived and they forced Kurz to the ground and arrested him.
When asked if he lived at the residence, he responded “kinda.” He refused to say anything else to the police.
Kurz’s most recent place of residence is unclear. Court records still list his address as the prison in Rush City from which he was paroled last month. He was sent to prison last year on three auto theft convictions in Mower and Hennepin counties.
Several pieces of suspected stolen property allegedly were found in a bag in Kurz’s possession and in the stolen vehicle. Investigators determined the recovered items were from three different thefts, the charges allege.
The checkbook, credit cards, driver license and other store and insurance cards reportedly found in Kurz’s bag were reported stolen from a couple in Brownsdale around two weeks ago.
Debit and credit cards allegedly found in the car were reported stolen during a vehicle break-in in Albert Lea on Tuesday.
Mail and checks reportedly found in the car allegedly were taken from a Medford mailbox on Tuesday.
Kurz’s bail was set Thursday at $15,000 with standard conditions or $80,000 without. A first court appearance date has not yet been set.
