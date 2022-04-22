The Cannon River STEM School's 60-acre campus gives students a unique opportunity to learn in nature.
The K-8 charter school joins many others in celebrating Earth Day — the 50-year-tradition of promoting awareness for the health of the environment.
But instead of just one day, the school celebrated all week long.
Each day included a different theme and activity, along with the addition of week-long challenges.
On Tuesday students looked at how they can reduce their carbon footprint. It was also the start of an all-week "cool" school challenge and medallion hunt. Wednesday's adventure included reading for the Earth. Thursday's theme was "outdoor and unplugged" and students were able to spend all day outdoors to enjoy the sunny weather.
Students were urged to wear the earth colors of blue and green Friday for an all-school photo shoot. With the theme "Earth Day around the world," students also learned about being an earth citizen at the Earth Fair.
From a "Go green: Live Earth friendly" Jeopardy game with Rice County 4-H Extension Educator Kelly Chadwick, to decorating seed packets from Ney Nature Center, a variety of guests filled the school's gymnasium.
Organizations like the Clean River Partners participated in the Earth Fair. Community Engagement Coordinator Kevin Strauss explained the importance of picking up their litter so it does not blow or wash down a storm drain and into rivers and lakes.
Theresa DeMars, with the Rice Soil & Water Conservation District brought in a tabletop crop and rainfall simulator. Students could see what it looks like when there are cover crops protecting no tilled ground, cornstalks covering no tilled ground and tilled ground that has no cover.
Brenda Johnson from Buckham West gave students ideas on how to recycle greeting cards to make their own cards or items like bookmarks.
Members of the Cannon River STEM School Green Team also participated in the Earth Fair. The after-school program gives students a chance to be a leader promoting positive changes for the school in areas of sustainability, eco-consciousness and biodiversity.
The program is comprised of one to two student representatives from each grade level (kindergarten through eighth grade). The school's full-time naturalist Stephanie Rathsack said there are 17 students on the team, four staff members and one community member.
Rathsack said the new program has been well received by students.
"The kids love it,"she said. "These are high-flying students who need a place to shine. They do a nice job. It's rejuvenating as an educator being able to watch them lead the team on their own."
An all-school gathering at the end of the day Friday concluded the week's events. Students were recognized for their environment work and staff gave a performance of the Dr. Seuss' environmental-focused tale, "The Lorax."