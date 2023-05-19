A local restauranteur is looking to create a new tradition

Jose Herrera

Jose Herrera, owner of Plaza Morena, is organizing a Latin music concert and rodeo at the Steele County Fairgrounds on Sunday. The event will include five artists from Mexico and the U.S., bull riding, and food vendors. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)


Reach Reporter Josh LaFollette at 507-444-2376. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments